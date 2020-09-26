Erin O'Toole's Criminally Irresponsible COVID Bomb

When I first heard that Erin O'Toole had tested positive for COVID-19 I felt sorry for him, or at least as sorry as I could ever feel for the leader of Canada's Bigot Party.
I hoped he would make a quick recovery, and that for the sake of others he would stop bellowing at people, or at least have the decency to wear a mask.
But the small reservoir of sympathy I had for him quickly evaporated when I found out how he got sick.
For it's a COVID horror story.
Erin O'Toole says his COVID diagnosis demonstrated the need for Canadians to remain "extremely vigilant" — but social media postings and conversations with people who met with O'Toole before his COVID diagnosis show that he interacted with dozens of people in the course of one day of travel and events in Montreal.
Social media posts show O'Toole making an attempt to socially distance at the events — but also show he removed his mask during indoor gatherings on several occasions.
Can you believe it?
O'Toole was supposed to be setting an example, but instead he was dashing around having in-person meetings with hundreds of people, and not always wearing a mask.
The result was a COVID bomb.
While the Conservatives say they won't "speculate" on how many people connected to the multi-day Montreal visit earlier this month might have contracted COVID, a source who spoke to CBC News said there are approximately 15 COVID cases related to the trip, including staff members, O'Toole himself and his wife.
A COVID bomb brought to you by the Harper Party of Canada, where about one third of its supporters are adamantly opposed to wearing masks.
Which is why O'Toole doesn't dare criticize them.
But will criticize Trudeau for trying to adopt a national standard for long term care homes.
To which I replied:
You know, believe it or not O'Toole is still trying to sell himself as Mr Nice Guy.
But after only a short time as leader he is already revealing his inner monster...
He is not what he pretends to be.
His "compassionate" conservatism is a sham.
He is being held hostage by far right extremists and religious fanatics,
And those who believe anything he says will regret it forever...
