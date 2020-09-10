Erin O'Toole's Shadow Cabinet From Hell

It's an absolute freak show. A real fascist circus, where Erin O'Toole tries to fool Canadians into believing that he's really a nice guy.
While the Con clowns in the media lick him like a lollipop, and would have us believe that he's not just a nice guy, he's also compassionate.
When in fact he is neither.
He's a brutish opportunist who craved power so much he pandered to right-wing extremists and SoCon bigots, who used their convention votes to elect him leader.
They are now a big part of his "government in waiting."
Or his shadow cabinet from hell...
Which is so big in order to fit in all those SoCons, there are more Con shadow ministers than Liberal ministers.
So as I said on Twitter, O'Toole's "compassionate' Conservatism is just a scam.
And nothing demonstrates his extremism and his mediocrity more than his appointment of Michelle Rempel as his shadow Health Minister.
Even though Rempel has just finished organizing a petition to try to scrap government legislation banning assault weapons.
Can you believe it? Nurse Rempel with an AR-15?
Or whatever...
Or how about Nurse Rempel trying to convince young Canadians not to drink so much?
Yes, that's what I thought.
It's like making an anti-LGBT bigot the shadow Minister of Diversity.
The appointment of an MP to the Conservative shadow cabinet Tuesday is being met with calls for his resignation.
Steveston-Richmond MP Kenny Chiu has been given the diversity, inclusion and youth file, even though he once sat on the board of the Columbia Bible College in Abbotsford that deemed homosexual activities inappropriate.
As only a grubby Con could.
But then of course the only reason Rempel was made Shadow Health Minister was because she hates JustinTrudeau so much.
A hatred that can go from bad to worse, the more plonk she drinks.So much so that it can only be matched by the toxic Trudeau hate of the Cons new Deputy Leader Candice Bergen.
Whose hatred of Trudeau is also so visceral, and so Trump-like, it's scary.
But then they're all like that. They all want to avenge their failed Great Leader Stephen Harper.
And Erin O'Toole is no different.
He needs Harper to help hold his party of far right extremists, religious fanatics, and Trump supporters together.
And that makes him Harper's puppet...
O'Toole can try to claim that him and his bigot Cons are now born again moderates.
But when you sound like Trump, and your platform looks as it was written by Harper.
And you have a shadow cabinet from hell.
No decent Canadians should believe him...
Not only is his shadowy cabal not getting much ink the punditocracy is ignoring WE's announcement.
It looks like Trudeau was not given a headsup by the Klienburgers. The WE bros and Justin don't seem to share much information.
