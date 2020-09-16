Donald Trump Surrenders To Justin Trudeau. Again.

Donald Trump tried to bully Justin Trudeau from the moment they first met.
And in early August he tried again, by slapping tariffs on Canadian aluminum.
But if he thought he could bully Trudeau and this country, and get away with it, he was sadly mistaken.
Because (most) Canadians and their leader don't intimidate easily.
Instead Trudeau warned Trump that we would retaliate.
And just two hours before we were due to fire off our tariffs, the newsflash arrived...
Trump had surrendered.
The federal government is celebrating the United States’ decision to lift its 10 per cent tariff on Canadian aluminum, with Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland calling the tariffs a mistake from the beginning, and “good news” for aluminum workers on both sides of the border.
The dirty old man never stood much of a chance, not when our tariffs could cause American factories to run out of the aluminum they need to make things like beer cans.
But it should be noted that Erin O'Toole, our third-rate Trump impersonator, never said a world about the tariffs, nor did he bother to celebrate our victory.
For obvious reasons...
Him and his Cons are now more American than Canadian.
As for the hapless Jagmeet Singh, he said Canada should have begged Trump not to impose the tariffs in the first place, which was pathetic.
And yet another reason why that silly stooge will never be prime minister.
Finally there was Vassy Kapelos with the most disgusting performance of the day...
As she tried over and over again to turn the Trudeau government's victory into some kind of defeat. Only to expose her disgusting Con bias again, and make it only too clear why she should be fired as soon as possible.
But today belonged to Chrystia Freeland, and her boss Justin Trudeau.
The dirty old Trump did his best to bully our prime minister and our country.
But without ever losing his temper, and always being polite like a good Canadian,
Trudeau always managed to gain the upper hand.
And put Trump in his place...
Historians will almost certainly agree that managing the pandemic was Justin Trudeau's greatest achievement.
But managing the monster Trump won't be far behind...
