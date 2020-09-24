Thursday, September 24, 2020

Justin Trudeau's Magnificent Message to Canadians

Justin Trudeau's throne speech could not have come at a better time. 

As the second wave of a murderous pandemic threatens to engulf us, many Canadians are frightened and losing hope for a better tomorrow.

So what Trudeau had to say mattered. 

And his throne speech was just what the country needed.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has staked the survival of his minority government on a new plan to continue heavy public spending during the COVID-19 pandemic on programs like child care, extended wage subsidies and new federal standards for seniors in long-term care.

More help for those who have lost their jobs, more help for seniors. As well as more help for the travel and tourist industry, a plan for the greening of Canada, and most importantly a promise to create a Canada-wide early learning and childcare system to allow more women to return to the workforce.

Trudeau made it clear that he won't sacrifice Canadians to the bloodthirsty Con gods of austerity.

And when he addressed the nation a few hours later, he also had this warning for those who might think the pandemic was over.

When in fact the danger couldn't be greater.

As for the opposition, it never sounded more out of it.

With two-face Erin O'Toole sounding like a spokesman for Big Oil. 

And looking like a fool thanks to his own failure to act responsibly...


And the hapless Jagmeet Singh also looking like a clown with his empty threats to bring down the government.
When in fact he is clearly desperate to avoid an election.

And when questioned about that by reporters, looked so uncomfortable some helpfully suggested he should have pulled the fire alarm.
I'll have a lot more about Singh, and why his desperate attempts to smear the decent Justin Trudeau make him the Cons best buddy, and the new Andrew Scheer, in another post.

But for now as I get back to regular blogging, I think I'll just give thanks this country has a prime minister like no other.

A leader who isn't afraid to do what needs to be done... 


“Do we move Canada forward, or let people be left behind? Do we come out of this stronger, or paper over the cracks that the crisis has exposed? This is the time to remember who we are as Canadians.”

The leader who has led us through the darkest days of the pandemic.

And will now lead the fight to build back this country, even better than it was before... 

