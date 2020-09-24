Justin Trudeau's Magnificent Message to Canadians

Justin Trudeau's throne speech could not have come at a better time.
As the second wave of a murderous pandemic threatens to engulf us, many Canadians are frightened and losing hope for a better tomorrow.
So what Trudeau had to say mattered.
And his throne speech was just what the country needed.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has staked the survival of his minority government on a new plan to continue heavy public spending during the COVID-19 pandemic on programs like child care, extended wage subsidies and new federal standards for seniors in long-term care.
More help for those who have lost their jobs, more help for seniors. As well as more help for the travel and tourist industry, a plan for the greening of Canada, and most importantly a promise to create a Canada-wide early learning and childcare system to allow more women to return to the workforce.
Trudeau made it clear that he won't sacrifice Canadians to the bloodthirsty Con gods of austerity.
And when he addressed the nation a few hours later, he also had this warning for those who might think the pandemic was over.
When in fact the danger couldn't be greater.
“We’re on the brink of a fall that could be much worse than the spring,” said PM @JustinTrudeau. “It’s all too likely we won’t be gathering for Thanksgiving, but we still have a shot at Christmas. Together, we have the power to get this second wave under control.” pic.twitter.com/fHVCLZBUJo— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 23, 2020
As for the opposition, it never sounded more out of it.
Opposition leaders @erinotoole, @yfblanchet and @theJagmeetSingh responded to PM @JustinTrudeau's address to the nation. pic.twitter.com/zAmylx33H8— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 24, 2020
“We're going to take a lot of time to consider the throne speech and make sure we evaluate it and make a decision around whether we're supporting or not,” said NDP Leader @theJagmeetSingh. “But we're more interested in actions than in words." pic.twitter.com/EgwZdKQ6s7— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 23, 2020
If I was Singh right now I'd stop, sniff the air theatrically, ask if anyone else smells smoke and run from the room screaming, "Fire. There's a fire." #sft #ndp #cdnpoli— Scott Reid (@_scottreid) September 23, 2020
