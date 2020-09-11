Why I Want Trudeau's Throne Speech To Trigger An Election

The other day I went out for a bike ride, and at the end of my street came across Justin Trudeau.
He was attending an event to announce a new loan program for black owned businesses.
But all any of the ratty members of the Con media wanted to know, was whether he was planning an early election.
And this is what Trudeau had to say about that.
“We have no interest in an election,” said @JustinTrudeau. “It will be up to opposition parties to decide whether or not they have confidence in the plan this government is going to put forward to help Canadians.” pic.twitter.com/137Zme5BwN— Power & Politics (@PnPCBC) September 9, 2020
Now the Con media is in a tizzy about the possibility of a fall election, no doubt fearing that their beloved Cons could take a bath.
And Chantal Hébert is warning that if Trudeau believes that Canadians are ready for an activist agenda, he may be misreading the public mood.
Come Sept. 23, the Liberals will gamble the life of their minority government on a throne speech that, if the advance billing is to be believed, will include a so-called green economic recovery plan and an ambitious overhaul of the country’s social safety net.
Trudeau maintains he does not want an election any time soon but increasingly sounds more eager to hit the hustings than his opposition rivals.
Hébert claims that what Canadians are looking for is "pre-pandemic normalcy," not a brave new world.
And she may be right. This country is full of old ghastly old Cons who want our country to go back to the "good old days."
The ones who long for past when women, gay people, and racialized minorities knew their place.
The ones who are supporting Erin O'Toole's campaign to "take Canada back."
But there are also a lot of Canadians, especially younger ones, who want to go forward not backwards, especially when it comes to saving the planet.
They are now the biggest voting bloc, and they want real change. Now.
Which is why I think that now is the perfect time to strike.
Before O'Toole is able to fool more Canadians into believing he's a nice guy, instead of a bigot enabler.
And before the hapless Jagmeet Singh can fool more Canadians into believing that he knows what he is doing, and can raise enough money for a proper campaign.
But the main reason I want an early election is because the time is right. We can't go back to the world we knew before. We have to go bravely forward, or the new world will consume us.
So Trudeau can legitimately use this crisis to chart a new course forward, and as David Olive writes, that's exciting.
The Liberals seem intent on asking Canadians to consent to a sweeping economic renewal that tackles income inequality, climate crisis, immigration, economic sovereignty, industrial self-sufficiency, the gender-pay gap, Canada’s undernourished R&D sector and considerably more.
The Grits, in other words, are giving themselves an open-ended mandate for change, the ambition of which the country has seldom seen.
In the drab pandemic world in which we all live, that is an exciting promise.
As far as I'm concerned at a time like this one, you either go big or you go home, for we'll never get a better chance to make our country truly greater, and greener.
I'm prepared to be disappointed. This big country can sometimes seem so small. And the Cons and their NDP stooges are sure to talk tough but try to avoid an election.
But right now my hopes for that election are running high, and riding with this leader...
The one the Cons, their hapless NDP stooges, and bought Con media, failed to destroy.
The one who led us through the worst days of this nightmare pandemic.
And now has a chance to lead us out of the darkness, and into the light of a better tomorrow...
