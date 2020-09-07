Erin O'Toole's Fraudulent Make Over and the Killer Cons

It's a truly disgusting spectacle.The Cons and their shabby stooge media are going all out to try to portray Erin O'Toole as a really nice guy.
With some in the Con media so desperate to make him look good, it won't be long before they whip out their ShamWows and start polishing his shiny bald head.
And True Blue wants to take Canada back. Back to the days when he was Stephen Harper's faithful stooge.
But of course, they can't fool me, because I know that O'Toole is not what he wants to make us believe.
He's a shameless opportunist, a third-rate Trump impersonator, who likes or liked to be called True Blue O'Toole.
Which explains why he wants to dismember everything that helps make Canada the country we love.
From our medicare system that he is promising to privatize.
To the CBC that he has vowed to kill...
But if you want to get a good idea of how far to the right True Blue would take this country, all you need to do is check out his law and order platform.
Erin O'Toole's law and order platform reeks of fascism. And by bending over backwards to try to portray him as a moderate, our shabby media is betraying this country and its values. Shame on them, and wake up Canada. https://t.co/wEQk5MGHHg#cdnpoli— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 5, 2020
And then there's the damage True Blue would do the human rights of women and LGBT Canadians, just to pleasure the many far-right extremists and SoCons who elected him leader.
SoCon bigots like Derek Sloan...Who isn't just a racist, a misogynist, and a homophobe. He's also trying to undermine the fight against Covid-19
Like so many other Con Covidiots.
New Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole has lots to do. He should start by convincing Canadians his party’s supporters aren’t going to kill them.
An Angus Reid poll looked at how people are responding to COVID-19. It found many Conservative supporters — way more than people from other parties — don’t care much about science, expert advice or their vulnerable neighbours.
And because of their behaviour, people will die.
For that's who they are. First they'll kill the old and the vulnerable, and then they'll kill our country. And True Blue either agrees with them, or is too cowardly to stop them.
So don't let our shabby media fool Canadians into believing that O'Toole is a moderate, for he most certainly isn't.
He's a third rate Trump impersonator.
No they don’t - pic.twitter.com/UMrU117mI7— Amys Here (@amys_here) September 4, 2020
And a Harper clown...
And while he is just a pathetic stooge.
In a time like this one, he couldn't be more dangerous...
I'm worried about the media gaslighting too, because I recognize it so well from 2016. But I try to keep reminding myself that for all the baggage and smear campaigns, Trudeau is not as vehemently despised as Hillary Clinton, even though a lot of the attacks and fake scandals are Xerox copies of Clinton derangement syndrome. But the media polished Scheer's knob for two years to maintain "balance" before the Liberals annihilated him during the actual campaign.
I would ignore any and all polls from now until September 23rd if not shortly afterwards. Campaigns still matter. I think we'll have a better direction of where things are going once the throne speech comes down. I also have a suspicion that election fever is the next "wave" to hit the continent, and that both our countries could be at the polls before Christmas. New Brunswick votes in a week. P.E.I. is said to be gearing up. So are Horgan in B.C. and Kenney's stooge Moe in SK. Trudeau is holding a virtual fundraiser/town hall this week, which tells me the Liberals are getting the war chest ready for something big. Chantal Hebert mentioning the N.B. election as a harbinger to watch tells me Quito Maggi of Mainstreet might be onto something, because he was the one who brought that up first.
The red machine is keeping their powder dry. They know the media is stacked against them, which is why Papa used to say to "talk over the heads" of the opposition and the feckless MSM and go directly to the people. The Liberals haven't forgotten about Sloan, about Findlay, or the "free votes in caucus" weasel words about abortion. They no doubt have O'Toole's entire leadership campaign on their hard drives. His "recovery" plan is going to be austerity with a smile. Not to mention, Kenney could end up serving the same purpose as Ford did with Scheer, if Trudeau decides to "campaign against the premiers".
I will grant that O'Toole is a better bluffing bag of blarney than Scheer was, and he has the full apparatus of the Canadian MSM in his corner doing pro bono PR. But the fighting Irishman will still have to go up against the prize fighter from Papineau who also has some very good people on his team (namely, the Biden/Harris crew, which is why the messaging is so similar). The ballot box issue won't be the WE bullshit anyway. It'll be Build Back Better or Take Canada Back(wards). The good guys can't get complacent at all, but we're not dead in the water either.
