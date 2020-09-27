Is It Better To Denounce Donald Trump Or Mock him?

For almost four years decent Americans have called Donald Trump every name in the book, from depraved pussy grabber to deranged werewolf.
And they were all right.
But the sad truth is that very few of those angry words have had any effect on the orange oaf's bestial behaviour.
If anything he's getting worse.
For that is really grotesque and sleazy even by Trump's low standards.
Especially so soon after he blew a white rock out of his left nostril.
Leaving us to wonder whether it was Adderall or cocaine.
Pretty sure something just flew out of Trumps nose. #TrumpPressConference pic.twitter.com/fDhMNDcm9h— Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) September 7, 2020
So I'm not surprised that Nicolas Kristof should wonder whether the way to beat to beat Trump is to mock him.
Most Americans don’t have much experience confronting authoritarian rulers, but people around the globe are veterans of such struggles. And the most important lesson arguably is “laughtivism”: the power of mockery.
Denouncing dictators has its place, but sly wit sometimes deflates them more effectively. Shaking one’s fist at a leader doesn’t win people over as much as making that leader a laughingstock.
“Every joke is a tiny revolution,” George Orwell wrote in 1945.
Since nothing else seems to be working.
America has had “Baby Trump” balloons, “Saturday Night Live” skits and streams of Trump memes and jokes. But all in all, Trump opponents tend to score higher on volume than on wit. So, having covered pro-democracy campaigns in many other countries, I suggest that Americans aghast at Trump absorb a lesson from abroad: Authoritarians are pompous creatures with monstrous egos and so tend to be particularly vulnerable to humor. They look mighty but are often balloons in need of a sharp pin.
I agree with most of what Kristof says, and when two years ago I was in an Edinburgh park and saw the anti-Trump resistance raising a Baby Trump...
I had to fight off the urge to stick a sharp pin, or a sharp knife into it, because I thought it humanized Trump too much.
And I wanted to hear the air hiss out of him.
But I do think Kristof is a little late with his suggestions, for a lot of very talented cartoonists have been skewering Trump for years.
And I have tried to mock him, in my humble way, from before he even became president...
Because I could see where this scary movie was going...
So today I really enjoyed this video...
For while it may be a little brutal, he so richly deserves it.
He's too dilapidated, too diseased, and too dangerous to be president.
And he can't be removed from office soon enough...
It has been a nightmare, right out of an old horror movie.
But with a little bit of luck, it will soon be over...
