The Day Emperor Trump Was Finally Exposed As A Con Artist

In my last post I wondered whether it was better to mock Trump rather than just denounce him.
And I had to admit that I have always preferred to mock him.
But since then there have been some sensational developments and I have had to update that post.
For now I can call him a MAGA clown AND denounce him as a sleazy Con artist.
Donald J. Trump paid $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency. In his first year in the White House, he paid another $750.
He had paid no income taxes at all in 10 of the previous 15 years — largely because he reported losing much more money than he made.
A sleazy Con artist, with a shady past, a collection agency future.
As the president wages a re-election campaign that polls say he is in danger of losing, his finances are under stress, beset by losses and hundreds of millions of dollars in debt coming due that he has personally guaranteed. Also hanging over him is a decade-long audit battle with the Internal Revenue Service over the legitimacy of a $72.9 million tax refund that he claimed, and received, after declaring huge losses. An adverse ruling could cost him more than $100 million.
And an image now revealed to be nothing more than a sham.
It was the moment when Donald Trump's "Art of the Deal" fabulism, billionaire tycoon bluster and populist standard-bearing for forgotten Americans was revealed to be what it always looked like: a sham.
Look at this motherfucker just walk away when asked why Americans pay taxes and he doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/jxJEjKEom1— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) September 27, 2020
No comments:
Post a Comment