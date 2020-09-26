The Fight Against COVID-19 Is Going To The Dogs

Testing for COVID-19 has become a big political issue for all the wrong reasons.
Far too many Canadians who don't need to be tested are lining up to get the test, overwhelming labs, and then complaining about the time it takes to get a result.
But now it seems those overwhelmed labs may get a break, from man's best friends.
Like these at Finland's Helsinki airport .
The idea is spreading.
Around the world – from the UK to Finland, Spain, Brazil, Lebanon and Australia – teams of researchers are training dogs to sniff out Covid-19. And some say the idea of training hundreds of thousands of canine noses to check for coronavirus is not as far-fetched as it may sound.
And the four footed brigade could be particularly useful in long term care homes.
“We can have one dog per retirement house that is trained and this dog would be able every single morning to check everybody, just by walking by...”
Helping to keep COVID at bay, while providing residents with much needed companionship...
Dogs our brilliant furry friends.
What would we do without them?
No comments:
Post a Comment