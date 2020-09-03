What Might Donald Trump Do If He Loses?

By now it should be obvious that Donald Trump is not going to accept an election result unless he wins.
For he knows what might happen to him if he loses.
So a high level group of politicians, civil servants, media experts, and strategists decided to build a series of war games to try to figure out what might happen.
And some of the results were terrifying.
With some scenarios predicting a constitutional crisis and even widespread violence.
On the morning of Election Day, false stories appear online claiming that Biden has been hospitalized with a life-threatening heart attack and the election has been delayed. Every mainstream news organization reports that the rumors are unfounded, but many Biden supporters, confused by the bogus claims, stay home.
Still, by late that night, most major networks have called the election for Biden: The former vice president has won key states and has a slender lead in the national popular vote, and polling experts predict that his lead will grow substantially as Western states count an unusually high number of mail-in ballots. The electoral college looks secure for Biden, too.
But Trump refuses to concede, alleging on Twitter that “MILLIONS of illegal ALIENS and DEAD PEOPLE” have voted in large numbers and that the uncounted ballots are all “FAKE VOTES!!!” Social media fills with posts from Trump supporters alleging that the election has been “stolen” in a “Deep State coup,” and Trump-friendly pundits on Fox News and OAN echo the message.
And then when Biden supporters take to the streets it gets even worse.
Massive pro-Biden street protests begin, demanding that Trump concede. The president tweets that “REAL PATRIOTS MUST SHOW THESE ANTIFA TERRORISTS THAT CITIZENS WHO LOVE THE 2ND AMENDMENT WILL NEVER LET THEM STEAL THIS ELECTION!!!” Around the nation, violent clashes erupt. Several people are injured and killed in multiple incidents, though reports conflict about their identities and who started the violence.
Meanwhile, Trump declares that “UNLESS THIS CARNAGE ENDS NOW,” he will invoke the Insurrection Act and send “Our INCREDIBLY POWERFUL MILITARY and their OMINOUS WEAPONS” into the streets to “Teach these ANTI-AMERICAN TERRORISTS A LESSON.”
It's only a game of course, but does anybody think that, or worse, couldn't happen?
Unless of course decent Americans can get out the vote in record numbers, and make it absolutely clear that Trump has lost.
Let's do what we can to help them, because if the U.S. goes up in flames we will also get burnt.
For Trump is crazy...
And we do need to help send him to the place where he belongs...
