Erin O'Toole and the SoCon Trap

It's a horrible image. Erin O'Toole preening himself in a mirror, and suggesting decent people might want to join his Bigot Party.But he knows that a lot of Canadians don't know him from a hole in the wall, and that he must define himself before his political enemies define him first.
So he's trying to convince people that he's a nice guy, and definitely NOT Andrew Scheer.
But the more things change, the more they don't.
And I'm sure Scheer is loving this one.
It's got everything he would want.
Is it time to stand up against the destruction of Canada’s history? 🇨🇦 👍 pic.twitter.com/gEoShGedbH— Erin O'Toole (@ErinOTooleMP) September 1, 2020
Just so O'Toole can show Scheer and all the other SoCons that he means business.
But then of course, he had no choice. The SoCons who elected him are already letting him know that they expect their pound of flesh.
Social conservatives have shown themselves to be a large and determined segment of the Conservative Party of Canada. The party has been placed on notice that social conservatives will not tolerate, under any circumstances, the ignoring of their views or the talents they bring to the party.
Social conservatives will be watching Mr. O’Toole with a justified expectation that their support will be acknowledged and reflected in the party.
In fact, the SoCons are now so powerful, that as Thomas Walkom points out, O'Toole can't afford to ignore, or heaven forbid offend them.
O’Toole courted this faction assiduously. He couldn’t have won without its support. Indeed, social conservatives were arguably more integral to this leadership contest than they were three years ago when they helped elect Scheer.
What will they get from the new leader in payback? O’Toole notes that he is not a social conservative — that he supports a woman’s right to choose whether to have an abortion, and that he backs gay marriage.
But his own views are less important than the rules he lays down for his caucus. And here, O’Toole stands firmly with social conservatives.
Which explains this:
As well as explaining why he appointed the equally ghastly Candice Bergen as his deputy leader.
Erin O'Toole was asked what he intends to do about the ghastly SoCon bigot Derek Sloan, and shamefully dodged the question. But the Con stooges @CBCNews failed to mention that. They're big on fake scandals, but on bigotry not so much.https://t.co/btPj7IBEmN— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 2, 2020
And when it was revealed that the brothers were only celebrating the fact that both of them were born on Christmas Day, responded like this:
I do worry about the media gaslighting and the Cons' use of token turncoats like Uppal (a Sikh), Duncan (a gay man) and Lewis (a black woman), to paint a rosier image of being "inclusive" and clearing the low bar that Scheer left in the dirt. The SoCons aren't all he's attempting to paper over. Racism is as severe of a rot in this party as religious wingnuttery. But the media is running interference again, because they know how racist they are and are circling the wagons to cover for themselves just the same. Look how quickly the Soros story was dropped and how they won't touch Poilievre.
The Real Women's group specifically articulated that the Cons intend to use Lewis as a "shield" against (credible) accusations of misogyny and racism. Ostensibly while projecting a bad-faith attack against Trudeau for window-dressing with identity politics and diversity hires. Yet it's her abhorrent views that matter, not her race and gender. She is the female version of Ben Carson. As Trump says, "there's my African-American." Now they're letting the old tool pretend to offer a "serious" Reconciliation platform, completely ignoring his Johnny Mac fanboying or the fact that he's basically just running Kenney's platform of buying off the Indigenous to shove dirty energy projects down their throats. If Trudeau's green recovery platform makes Indigenous groups stockholders in solar and wind farms, he, Kenney and especially Harper will each shit a bitumen brick.
Blarney O'Foole told West Block this weekend that there's no definition of systemic racism, therefore it's not a "thing" but an opinion up for debate. And also that some cops had their feelings hurt by the term. Oh, how sad. Well, I've got a definition for him: there's no clearer example of it than the political media in Canada. Besides their lying-through-omission retooling of Erin the Errand Boy, you never hear a peep about Kenney or the fact that he's using Erin the Unready as a tool to implement the Alberta (Dis)Advantage nationwide. The question is how to get the word out past the gatekeepers and Jeff's troll farm to alert people that this rainbow coalition isn't as sunny and colorful as the pale-faced petroleum press wants people to believe?
