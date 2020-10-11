Donald Trump and the Evita Complex

Donald Trump might have been spewing Covid in every direction, but he just couldn't stay away from that balcony.
He had to be there. He had to feel the love of his Trumpanzees, even if it killed him, or them.
And now I know why.
It seems our nasty bloated Covita really DOES have a thing for the real Evita.
In his 2004 book, “Trump: Think Like a Billionaire: Everything You Need to Know About Success, Real Estate, and Life,” Trump wrote, “My favorite Broadway show is 'Evita' by Andrew Lloyd Webber, starring Patti LuPone. I saw it six times, mostly with Ivana,” his first wife.
And some believe they know why.
Amanda Eubanks Winkler, an associate professor of music history at Syracuse University, noted the similarities between Trump, a former reality TV star turned president, and Peron, a former radio star who became a policy making first lady.
Both were able to fool the poor and the desperate into thinking they were on their side.
Evita vowed to audiences that “all my Descamisados expect me to outshine the enemy -- the aristocracy -- I won't disappoint them.”
Evita was able to appeal to the Descamisados (the shirtless ones) even though she liked to wear really expensive fur coats...
While Trump has his own suckers.
Eubanks Winkler noted that decades later Trump’s victory was due in part to his version of the Descamisados, the “forgotten men and women” that he vowed “will be forgotten no longer” during his election night victory speech in 2016.
The ones who still believe in him...
Even if he finds them disgusting.
Several people who have dealt extensively with Mr. Trump have suggested that he takes a dubious, even disdainful view of his most loyal followers. He takes them for granted because he knows they would forgive him for anything: “I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody and I wouldn’t lose any voters.”
But then Covita is more like Evita's husband Juan Peron...
Who like Trump was also no working class hero.
But did have to be removed from power by force, like Covita Trump may have to be...
If after he is defeated he refuses to leave the White House.
So it's all looking good. The polls are great.
The White House is now the Covid House...
And hopefully somewhere in that ghastly building, in just 23 days, a toilet will soon flush.
And the Covita Monster will finally be sent to the place where he so rightfully belongs...
Courtesy of @ReesusP. I belly laughed at this.... pic.twitter.com/n921pNPVuG— Keith Ross 🚰🙌,😷&🚶♂️↔️🚶♂️ (@k_ross69) October 4, 2020
It has been a neverending nightmare.
But with a little luck it will be over soon...
