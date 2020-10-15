Thursday, October 15, 2020

Mr Not So Nice Guy Erin O'Toole And His Monstrous Cons

In my last post I wondered how long Erin O'Toole would be able to fool Canadians into believing that he was a really nice guy.

And not the two-faced leader of Canada's far-right Bigot Party.

And sadly I have to report that O'Toole desperate bid for respectability did not last long.

For he just couldn't help channelling his hero Donald Trump.

Using the foul language of Trump to make a complete idiot out of himself. 

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole is making obligatory right-flavoured populist noises, decrying “cancel culture” because Queen’s University’s board voted to consider changing the name of their John A. Macdonald building, as is much the flavour of the day. It’s this juvenile, performative noise, but this is the kind of thing that O’Toole built his leadership around, without any critical thinking whatsoever...

And making a big deal about changing the name of a building, while at the same time being the only party leader not to condemn this ugly racist violence.

A First Nations chief appealed Wednesday for calm and an increased police presence after an angry non-Indigenous crowd damaged two Nova Scotia lobster facilities that handle catches from Mi'kmaq fishers.

RCMP confirmed in a news release that about 200 people were present at two incidents Tuesday night outside lobster pounds in southwestern Nova Scotia, during which employees were prevented from leaving, rocks were thrown and a vehicle was set on fire.

For the worst and most cowardly reason. 

If he had condemned that anti-indigenous violence his racist base would have come after him like the veterans once did...

And as if that wasn't bad enough, then there was this:

Can you believe that?


For the Cons and their NDP stooges have been playing games with the lives of Canadians, they should be shamed of themselves, and no punishment can be harsh enough.

And the good news?

Most Canadians seem to agree the Cons are unfit to form a government...


The O'Toole bump seems to be over, and these regional numbers are almost good enough for the Liberals to go for an election, and even hope to win another majority...


You  know, not necessarily an election, but an election if necessary.

And if there is one, Mr Not So Nice Guy O'Toole and his monstrous Cons will surely get what they deserve....



