How the Cons and the NDP Are Trying To Destroy Team Canada

It couldn't be a worse combination. The coronavirus is surging, and may kill even more Canadians than it did during its first deadly wave.
Even as pandemic fatigue sets in, and many people are too tired, or too numb, or too depressed to fight it.
And if our leaders can't overcome that wave of fatigue, the virus could explode out of control, and slaughter old and vulnerable Canadians from one end of the country to the other.
So the last thing we need is Michelle Rempel Garner and her ghastly Cons trying to bring down Team Canada, by turning the health committee into a fascist circus.
Even if that means jeopardizing a life saving vaccine.
As well as disregarding the views of infectious disease specialists, and insulting some of Canada's most distinguished doctors.
#CPC MP @MichelleRempel VILIFIES— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) October 26, 2020
Dr David Naylor Co-Chair #COVID19 Task Force
Accusing him of being a Liberal HACK saying
"I DON'T accept the argument of a Liberal Donor"
Despite Naylor being Doctor, Medical Researcher, epidemiologist & Canadian Medical Hall of Fame #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/rQ6VC9IHyo
Because that is who she is, a crass vulgarian who acts more like an American than a Canadian.
And her motion, as even Paul Wells points out, is an absolute farce.
It calls for the Health Committee to study every imaginable aspect of the COVID response, “including, but not limited to,” rapid testing; vaccine development and distribution; federal public health guidelines “and the data being used to inform them;” long-term care; the GPHIN early-warning system; protocols for travellers; “the adequacy of health transfer payments to the provinces;” emergency stockpiles, the COVID Alert smartphone app, contact tracing, and more and more. It’s a breathtaking list but it’s not even exhaustive: the “including, but not limited to” wording means that anything else that pops into any member’s mind or inbox could be added at any time.
How shall this committee undertake its work? By calling on six government offices to provide “all memoranda, emails, documents, notes and other records” on “plans, preparations, approvals and purchasing of COVID-19 testing products including tests, reagents, swabs, laboratory equipment and other material.” That’s just one of seven wide-scale fishing expeditions listed in the motion. All requiring massive deployment of government resources. All with potentially zero utility even to the motion’s stated purpose, because if this committee sat until Doomsday it would not be able to examine or discuss the thousandth part of the haystack this motion would order up.
And as for Rempel Garner's offer to give the government a whole TWO weeks more to gather all that information...
This gesture of farcical magnanimity is best understood as a kind of performance art. It’s like suggesting that somebody shove a Buick up his nose—but expecting to be congratulated for giving him an extra two weeks to do it.
It only makes even clearer what a dirty game the Cons and their NDP and Bloc stooges are playing, trying to paralyze the government for pure partisan reasons.
Trying to "get" Justin Trudeau even if it kneecaps Canada's pandemic response.
While desperately trying to avoid an election...
As only cowardly Cons and chicken Dippers could.
As for Trudeau, he has been doing his best to fight pandemic fatigue, even reaching out to children to reassure them the nightmare will end some day.
But the reaction of the loser leader of the NDP tells you he's wasting his time.
A few weeks ago, my six-year-old son asked me: “Dad, is COVID-19 forever?” It’s not. And we need to keep that in mind. Because yes, this sucks - but better days are coming. If we keep working hard and following public health guidelines, we will get through this together. pic.twitter.com/ZxIr6JHbus— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 28, 2020
Today, Justin Trudeau said the pandemic sucks— Jagmeet Singh (@theJagmeetSingh) October 27, 2020
It does, especially when:
🚱You have to boil your water for 25 yrs
👩🏽🎓$900 million for students disappears w/ a scandal
👵🏻Loved ones are at risk in govt owned care homes
👶🏻Your childcare closes because the Govt hiked the rent pic.twitter.com/7euQfhdccn
Can you believe that? Is Jagmeet Singh tone deaf or what?
He can't get his facts right. He can't differentiate between federal and provincial jurisdictions. He lies all the time. And he can't stop trying to smear Trudeau day after day like Andrew Scheer once did.
Except he's doing it in the middle of a pandemic.
And the good news?
Singh is on the Highway to Nowhere...
And with those numbers and these...
It won't be long before Trudeau finds a good excuse to call an election.
And O'Toole, and his shabby stooges will be hoisted on their own petard...
No comments:
Post a Comment