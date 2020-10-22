The Day Justin Trudeau Made The Opposition Look Like Fools

Pierre Poilievre and Erin O'Toole must have thought they had Justin Trudeau where where they wanted him, judging by the way their feathers were flying.
They had drafted a grotesque bill to create a so-called Anti-Corruption Committee, which they hoped would revive the corpse of the fake WE scandal, and take down Team Canada.
So they could blame the deaths of thousands of Canadians on the Trudeau government.
And of course go after Margaret Trudeau again.
But sadly for the cowardly misogynistic Cons the Liberals called their bluff by making it a confidence vote.
The Liberals say they are prepared to send Canadians to the polls to stop a Conservative attempt to put the government’s ethical controversies under further scrutiny, risking the possibility of starting a new campaign on the first anniversary of their re-election.
That didn't stop the sleazy Cons and their Bloc stooges from tempting fate, but only because they knew that Jagmeet Singh and his NDP losers wouldn't dare vote for an election...
And sure enough they didn't, for obvious reasons.
The NDP doesn't have the money or the support to take part in an election campaign, so Singh claiming he was just doing the right thing is both dishonest and pathetic.
Not to be cynical but maybe why we are not in election mode . LPC up and NDP down. Despite closeness of frontrunners this would acutally produce LPC majority given regional splits and vote efficiency pic.twitter.com/OthUKN0kvF— Frank Graves (@VoiceOfFranky) October 22, 2020
So looks like NDP are going to vote — and they’re voting with the government AGAINST the CPC motion. At least one CPC MP made a clucking sound like a chicken in the NDP direction. Leader O’Toole turned around to shush someone.— David Akin 🇨🇦 (@davidakin) October 21, 2020
But while the Con motion went down in flames, leaving nobody was more dishonest than our shabby media, who as Dale Smith writes, failed to point out that the motion would have paralyzed the government.
It would have given the committee first priority for all parliamentary resources, and compelled production of all documents they wanted and witnesses to appear, no matter who. This essentially means that both ministers and the civil service would be at the committee’s beck and call, and that they would have to drop everything to attend it – which is what Pablo Rodriguez meant by the committee being meant to “paralyze” government.
They could go on unlimited fishing expeditions with little to no ability to push back, and given the fact that there aren’t any smoking guns here, it would be constant wild goose chases while Parliament was unable to get anything else accomplished. More than that, it would also have enshrined that the prime minister’s extended family – meaning his mother and brother – would be considered legitimate targets, and have their financial information put into the open for no good reason.
And funnily enough, not one story from yesterday mentioned these facts – not the Star, not the National Post, not CBC, nor The Canadian Press. Yet this seems like some pretty vital context for why the government would so strenuously object to this “pedestrian” motion.
Which as I said on Twitter is simply beyond belief...
And only serves to prove that the Con media is now so corrupt it's a clear and present threat to our democracy, and must be attacked harder than ever if our country is to survive.
Does anybody seriously believe that Pierre Poilievre wouldn't have turned an "anti-corruption committee" into a fascist circus? Will the Cons get Trudeau's message? I'm managing a pandemic, so stop trying to paralyze my government, or else. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/eVE7Dx5E4E— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) October 21, 2020
1 comment:
Have you seen the NDP's motion? It's ridiculous. It's no different from the Cons in that it draws in other pseudo nontroversies like the Telford/Silver conspiracy theory and God knows what else. I saved an image from Twitter and uploaded it to a blog post. Here's the text:
https://i.postimg.cc/QxTNXhZ8/ndp-bad-faith-persecution.png
At this point Simon, if the NDP keeps sucking and blowing and voting to "uphold" the government for no other reason than they're too chickenshit or broke to compete, Trudeau should just forego the pointless repetitive exercise in confidence votes and head to Rideau Hall to call an election himself. Charlie Anus has proven himself a psychopath. Check out what he said to a CTV reporter when asked about how he plans to continue pursuing WeGhazi:
https://twitter.com/mouthygurl/status/1318954476506669056
Media are being absolute dicks per usual, because they're mad that the committee filibuster is depriving them of juicy WeGhazi headlines, so they've decided to make the filibuster and confidence vote itself into a "scandal" just like they did with prorogation. Attacking democratic institutions for fun and profit. Oh, and have you seen this? Absolute pure Trump!
https://twitter.com/journo_dale/status/1319313899766882304
I've had enough of this dicking around and sabotage and it looks like Trudeau has too. Especially since this has gotten so personal with attacks on his mom. As Bugs Bunny used to say, "of course you realize this means war." Like you said, not necessarily an election but an election if necessary.
Post a Comment