Will The Second Wave Overwhelm Our Hospitals?

Maybe it was pandemic fatigue that left so many feeling apathetic and demotivated. Too tired to fight a virus that could kill them and their loved ones.
Or maybe it was base ignorance, that made them believe that COVID wasn't that dangerous, and that even if they got it they would survive.
Or maybe they thought it was a joke and didn't give a damn about the lives of others.
But whatever the reason, the second wave is here, the virus is surging all over the world from Montreal to Moscow.
And now that thanks to scientists like Dr Sai Ling we can clearly see the enemy.
Thanks to the work of scientists like Dr. Li, the new coronavirus, known as SARS-CoV-2, is no longer a cipher. They have come to know it in intimate, atomic detail. They’ve discovered how it uses some of its proteins to slip into cells and how its intimately twisted genes commandeer our biochemistry. They’ve observed how some viral proteins throw wrenches into our cellular factories, while others build nurseries for making new viruses. And some researchers are using supercomputers to create complete, virtual viruses that they hope to use to understand how the real viruses have spread with such devastating ease.
We can understand why it's such a deadly threat.
And why in hindsight, some politicians were in too much of a hurry to open up for business again...
But then many of their constituents and desperate small business owners were demanding an end to the lockdowns.
And it took forever for the CDC to acknowledge or confirm that the coronavirus can spread through the air.
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated guidance on its website to say coronavirus can commonly spread "through respiratory droplets or small particles, such as those in aerosols," which are produced even when a person breathes.
So many could not have known how dangerous the virus was.
"There is growing evidence that droplets and airborne particles can remain suspended in the air and be breathed in by others, and travel distances beyond 6 feet (for example, during choir practice, in restaurants, or in fitness classes)," the page now says. "In general, indoor environments without good ventilation increase this risk."
The shabby Con media was more interested in fake scandals than in the real dangers of a pandemic.
So now a lot of people are going to get sick and die of ignorance...
Hospitals all over Canada are in danger of being swamped.
Most large hospitals in Greater Toronto are operating above 90 per cent capacity with some already full and experiencing patient gridlock in emergency departments, a situation the Ontario Hospital Association warns is unsafe and unsustainable during a pandemic.
“There is enormous growing risk,” said Anthony Dale, the association’s president and CEO.
And front line workers are in danger of collapsing, overwhelmed by a pandemic that just goes on and on...
It's hard to watch that video, but Canadians need to hear from those who have worked so heroically to try to bring the deadly virus under control.
This nurse opened up about her 'worst shift' yet, exposing the heartbreaking reality of health care workers fighting the pandemic pic.twitter.com/QBNvHKM3Yd— NowThis (@nowthisnews) April 11, 2020
"The shabby Con media was more interested in fake scandals than in the real dangers of a pandemic."
And they still are! Incoming wall-of-text rant but did you see Skippy's tantrum at the finance committee when Wayne Easter literally shut him off? Or Liberal MP Brenda Shanahan's principled stand for Margaret and Sacha's privacy, against that snaggletooth scumbag Angus. There's something perversely personal about this. It's a vendetta. Which isn't ethical at all.
And she's right, the pandemic is far more important than whatever sick persecution campaign for political capital they want to pursue against the Trudeaus. Especially when Justin has been doing a good job managing the pandemic, and it's obvious they can't stand it.
I'm glad the Liberals are putting up a good fight against this nonsense (which sets a really chilling-effect precedent as regards government officials investigating private citizens and the family members of MPs). They're keeping their focus on important things, even if the garbage media and obsessive DipperConBloc axis of evil are still having their torch-and-pitchfork hatewank about this fake WeGhazi crap. Trudeau even called it a conspiracy theory in QP last week, sneering at Skippy. Then he said it again to shut down some dumbass reporter at a COVID presser who wouldn't shut up about it.
Let Chuckles and Skippy call a pandemic election if they think this is so unforgivable. The fact that they haven't means it isn't. They have no sense of priorities, no perspective on matters of life and death. Sociopaths, the lot of them, and they have the nerve to accuse Trudeau of being privileged and out of touch. When people in Quebec and Ontario start dropping en masse like flies off Pence's head, and the United States has a post-election "disruption" in three weeks, the Kielburger nothingburger will get revealed as the petty, irresponsible distraction coming from the opposition and their pet press, which is all that it's always been. Will the media learn their lesson? No, of course not. "If it bleeds, it leads."
I did a sort of stream-of-consciousness write-up of my own late last night, about how that same broken media isn't even doing their own horse race coverage correctly, never mind their piss-poor interpretation of public health statistics. So even though they'd rather talk about polls than the pandemic, they're reporting fake news with their catastrophic narratives about the "end of Trudeau's career."
The only numbers that matter are case counts and deaths, but the media is obsessed with polling, and they can't even read any of it. Nik Nanos in particular is such a profiteering charlatan. I saw someone on Twitter with a perfect comparison: "Nanos used to be the gold standard. Now he's become the Fitch Credit Ratings of pollsters." He lies through omission knowing full well his crap tracker is paywalled, only telling CTV what they want to hear. When all this is said and done, an eventual public inquiry into COVID (mis)management needs to start by calling Skippy, Chuckles, Nanos, and Ivison on the carpet for gross negligence. First question:
"How much of the COVID death count could have been avoided if you weren't so busy chasing bouncing-ball poll numbers and fake scandals, destroying kids' charities, and vilifying a 72-year-old woman with bipolar disorder for being the mother of a Liberal prime minister while seniors were being wiped out in Mike Harris' privately-run nursing homes, that you undermined the federal government's response to a pandemic? How much of this is due to the pandemic itself and how much is the result of your asinine horse-race coverage, tabloid scandal-mongering, right-wing bias, and Trudeau derangement syndrome? How much? How much? How much?"
