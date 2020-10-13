How Long Will Erin O'Toole Be Able To Fool Canadians?

Try as I might, I just can't trust two-face Erin O'Toole as far as I can spit.
The reason I say that, is because O'Toole is pulling out all the stops trying to fool dumb Canadians into believing he's a nice guy who shares our values.
When in fact he leads the most far right and most American party in Canadian history.
And his Con thugs are hard at work trying to destroy everything we love about this country...
Cons like Pierre Poilievre who are trying to set up an Anti-Corruption Committee, to keep on smearing Justin Trudeau with the rotting remains of the fake WE scandal.
Which as I pointed out on Twitter, would not only undermine the war against the coronavirus, but would also take us back to a very dark time...
So I was glad to see that Justin Trudeau gave the Cons a reality check.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has blasted opposition parties for continuing their effort to dig into the WE Charity issue, and says his government is instead focused on helping Canadians through the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We are entirely focused on this second wave of COVID-19," he said. "We will continue to stay focused on what we need to do to support Canadians facing a very difficult time right now."
And all but commanded them to take their snouts out of the gutter, and start acting like Canadians.
But unfortunately many Cons wouldn't know what he was talking about. They're not that smart or that decent or that Canadian...
And with our shabby media ignoring the right wing threat, but still trying to build up O'Toole's image, he's been able to continue to portray himself as a Mr Nice Guy.
Instead of the Con who is planning to mutilate medicare, kill the CBC, deny end of life treatment to dying people, violate the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, torch the planet.
And is now trying to use our problems with China to stir up racist feelings which are poisoning this country.
Figures compiled by the Chinese Canadian National Council (CCNC) show that more than 600 incidents of anti-East Asian racism have been reported since the emergence of COVID-19.
Nearly a third of the reported incidents (30 per cent) involved a form of assault, including targeted coughing, spitting or physical violence.
Then there's the Con who lies about his past.
I grew up on a street where neighbours looked out for each other and helped out when they could.— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) October 12, 2020
Unions foster strong communities and workplace cultures where workers know if something goes wrong, their work community has their back.
Are you with me?https://t.co/gAsXU687Zh pic.twitter.com/9vNbhpCmqS
And how about the the Con who tried to turn a generator guy into a turkey farmer?
Once again @erinotoole deceives Canadians with a faux Canadian “turkey farmer” for his daily meme. Used an American stock shot, also illustrating a back up generator company in Oregon. This guy says no Canadians will be left behind. He can’t even be bothered to use an actual pic pic.twitter.com/hgQ8Er1CWA
— J-F Garneau (@this_is_JF) October 10, 2020
