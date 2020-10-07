Donald Trump and the COVITA in the White House

When I saw Donald Trump on a balcony at the White House the other night I wasn't sure what he was doing there.
For a moment he looked like he was about to burst into song, or start channelling Mussolini.
Then I noticed that they were shooting a political ad.
And I realized who Trump was really channelling, and the full horror of his monstrous message.
He has become COVITA, the deranged coronavirus denier, and his message is simple but brutal:
Don't cry for me America, I am fine, I beat the bug, I know more than the doctors. So don't let Biden and his Antifa communists scare you. Because I'm your everlasting leader, and I'm not going ANYWHERE #!!@
Which as the Lincoln Project points out is not only bad news for the country, it's especially bad for those who can't get away from his potentially fatal breath...
Spreading COVID all over the place, while trying to claim that it's nothing, so you shouldn't worry if you get it.
And shouldn't bother to wear a mask, because real men like Trump don't wear them...
Even though as Tom Friedman writes, Trump is not a Superman, he's just a superspreader.
The verdict is in: He cast himself as Superman, but he turns out to have been Superspreader — not only of a virus but of a whole way of looking at the world in a pandemic that was dangerously wrong for himself and our nation. To re-elect him would be an act of collective madness.
Once he was just a clown.
Now he has become DEATH...
