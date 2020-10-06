Donald Trump's Deadly Threat To Us All

OK, first the bad news. Trump is still alive and back at the White House channelling Mussolini.
He's encouraging Americans not to wear masks,
And he made his return to the Covid House look like the return of The Messiah.
October 5, 2020
A fascist production where the pilots of Marine One had to transport a Covid patient who should have remained in a hospital, rather than spewing coronavirus all over their chopper.
And infecting even more people in the Covid House.
And the good news?
His breathing seems laboured.
So he is not out of the woods, and could still suffer a fatal relapse.
Gasping for air. And credibility. pic.twitter.com/1pDvaYcAbj— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2020
With Twitter posting a warning about that tweet.
Flu season is coming up! Many people every year, sometimes over 100,000, and despite the Vaccine, die from the Flu. Are we going to close down our Country? No, we have learned to live with it, just like we are learning to live with Covid, in most populations far less lethal!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020
And Facebook banning it altogether.
Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that Covid-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.
Which needless to say had Trump crying foul.
Tuesday afternoon, Trump tweeted, "REPEAL SECTION 230!!!" He said no more than that, leaving precisely what he was referring to out of the tweet, but it was likely a response to the actions taken by Facebook and Twitter. Section 230 is shorthand for the part of US law that gives tech companies immunity for almost all of their decisions regarding content moderation.
Although I'm sure this was even more painful.
Which is great, except that now I can't decide which bad ending I would like to see.
I think I would prefer to see Trump defeated, humiliated, and put on trial for his crimes against humanity.
And the Cons who worship him in this country would be REALLY humiliated.
But considering how The Beast has been behaving since he got COVID and started spreading it everywhere.
This ending would be fine too....
His contempt for the lives of others is now an existential threat to us all.
The powerful drugs he is taking may be driving him crazy or crazier.
So the sooner he goes the better...
