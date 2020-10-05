Donald Trump's Grotesque Coronavirus Horror Show

The first thing I did this morning when I got up, was check to see whether Donald Trump had died.
He looked so bad in a video he made at the hospital, I thought it was only a matter of time before he would have to be moved into an ICU, and put on a respirator.
And I know Covid.
So you can imagine how shocked I was to see this.
What was he thinking?
I realize he has recklessly exposed his staff and thousands of supporters to the coronavirus. I realize that he wants to look like a tough guy. Good luck with that one.
I also realize that one of the powerful drugs he is taking, Dexamethasone, can cause manic episodes.
But doesn't he even care about the lives of the secret service agents who protect him?
“He’s not even pretending to care now,” one agent said after the president’s jaunt outside Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to wave at supportive crowds.
“Every single person in the vehicle during that completely unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ just now has to be quarantined for 14 days,” tweeted James P. Phillips, who is also a professor at George Washington University. “They might get sick. They may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to put their lives at risk for theater. This is insanity.”
And since we know that Trump has been taking experimental drugs, some with unknown side effects, and we know that his blood oxygen levels dropped twice in two days, which suggests that some virus had reached his lungs, how on earth can any sane person explain or justify this?
Answer: They can't. It's too crazy.
Trump should have remained in the hospital because he's still contagious, and could still have a serious relapse. Or infect even more people in the COVID White House...
And Trump's doctor should know that, if that shameless quack wasn't a naval officer, and Trump wasn't his commander in chief.
So it's clearly a political rather than a medical decision, which is appalling.
And even worse, Trump's claim that Americans shouldn't be afraid of COVID, or let it dominate their lives, is absolutely criminal.
For at time when the virus is surging, it can only encourage his mask hating Trumpanzee covidiots to continue to ignore the advice of medical experts, keep on doing what they want, and keep on spreading the virus.
With tragic, but entirely predictable results...
You know, I was recently reminded of how Donald Trump mocked Hillary Clinton when she had a bout of pneumonia during the last election campaign...
And it should have told Americans everything anyone needed to know about Trump.
He is a depraved beast, he is a bully, no decent person should feel sorry for him...
And if COVID should claim him, before he gets hauled off to prison, charged with fraud and mass murder.
I and many billions of others would celebrate for days...
2 comments:
I kind of want him to croak if only because it'd take the TV attention off Hillary Trudeau's Benghazi Impeachment O.J. Trial hearings. Speaking of which, I think I've figured out a big part of why the con media is so rough on him. It's because they have Trump envy and are desperate to cover a "scandal plagued" "celebrity" head of government, so make a caricature of Trudeau as Trump. The kerfuffle over his "tickle cough" has to be the most asinine example of media pearl clutching I've seen since... well, since the latest WeGhazi "development" (rerun) this morning. For Chrissakes they're acting like he concealed being a carrier of bubonic plague.
Funny how quickly Toole Man and Blanc Cheque being super spreaders was all but forgotten about. Trump is a walking mold spore, a plague vector, a sentient bioweapon who has already killed 200,000 people through neglect and could end up wiping out his entire party just by breathing on them. But ok, Trudeau cleared his throat so media goes OMG HOW IRRESPONSIBLE. Why do we live in the absolute dumbest timeline?
Have no fear, Simon. I remember the progress of Trump rally pilgrim Herman Cain:
6/24: Attends rally, maskless
7/2: Tests positive for Covid-19
7/10: Says he’s improving
7/15: Says his doctors seem happy
7/27: Says he’s really getting better
7/30: Dies
