Justin Trudeau and the Night That Changed Canada Forever

It's hard to believe, but it's now been five years since the night that changed Canada forever.
The night a decade of darkness finally ended.
The night Stephen Harper set out to destroy Justin Trudeau, the man he hated more than any other.
Only to end up flat on his face.
And in the garbage can of history.
For although Harper is still around, still lurking in the shadows, he will never again be the right-wing monster he once was.
Trudeau's majority was so massive it also took down some of the biggest names in his hideous Con regime.
And it made sure that Jason Kenney would never succeed Harper...
For he was also too damaged to be anything more than the grubby premier of Alberta.
But nobody was more damaged than Harper, for whom as Jeffrey Simpson pointed out, Trudeau's victory was the ultimate insult.
Losing power is bad enough; losing it to a Trudeau with a thumping majority is the ultimate political insult for Stephen Harper, who resigned on Monday night.
Everything in Mr. Harper’s political career from his early days as an assistant in Ottawa was directed at undoing or diluting as much as possible of prime minister Pierre Trudeau’s vision of government and Canada.
Now, to be crushed by Mr. Trudeau’s son Justin, someone Mr. Harper considers intellectually weak and, worse, a chip off the old man’s block, must cut the Conservative Leader to the core.
Harper recently claimed that he could have stayed on as Con leader, but no serious person believes that, for he was and still is loathed by most Canadians.
As for me, five years later my support for Trudeau remains as strong as it was when he first became prime minister...
He's not perfect, and he has unfinished business, but his decency still shines through.
He restored Canada's image in the world after the long years of darkness. He made this country so much better and so much more Canadian.
No other leader could have managed the pandemic as well as he has.
And he has done more for the rights of women and LGBT Canadians, and other oppressed minorities than any other prime minister...
Which is the main reason the filthy Cons and other bigot scum hate him so much.
But despite the way the Con media has also tried to destroy him, he remains the country's most popular leader by far...
So if the grubby opposition wants an election.
I say go for it. The Cons and their NDP and Bloc stooges are only interested in undermining Team Canada with one fake scandal after the other, for crass political purposes.
So this country badly needs another Liberal majority, if we are ever going to defeat the pandemic.
And only the one who led us out of the darkness, can lead us to victory...
No comments:
Post a Comment