Justin Trudeau and the Great Covid-19 Challenge

I have never seen Justin Trudeau looking so grim as when he came out of his Rideau cottage today.
And who could blame him?
Covid cases are surging all over Canada, and models suggest that we are heading for a human catastrophe, where sickness and death are everywhere.
So when Trudeau addressed Canadians he spoke straight from the heart.
I was impressed by the firm but compassionate way he told Canadians that now is the time to tighten up.
"We can do this—we've done it before. We know what to do. We understand this virus much better than before. We need to reduce our contacts. We need to do it right now," says PM Trudeau, urging Canadians to act to slow #COVID19 spread in light of bleak new modelling data. #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/QxrRaXBrq8— CPAC (@CPAC_TV) November 20, 2020
Canada is far from flattening the COVID-19 curve, and the severity of the pandemic has now far surpassed the peak of infections during the first wave of the national health crisis, prompting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to implore Canadians to “really tighten up” their precautions and stay home as much as they can.
And moved by the way he asked to us to support our medical and essential workers.
Noting the added pressure on health-care workers and essential staff who have been on front lines for almost 10 months working long hours at risk to themselves and their families, Trudeau sought to pull people together to help them out.
“They’re tired. They have been heroes, they have been going above and beyond anything they might have thought they were signing up for. We need to help them.”
Because they really are exhausted, and I know they would appreciate all the support we can give them. Like showing some discipline and reducing the number of cases that are
threatening them and their hospitals.
So you can imagine how disgusted I felt when I saw that our grubby far-right Cons, were quick to get this grotesque hashtag trending #cowardofthecottage
With ugly tweets like this one:
So all I could think of was how low can those filthy AmeriCons go?
And why do they hate Canadians so much they would try to destroy Team Canada?
Even as a merciless pandemic threatens to kill tens of thousands of our most vulnerable people...
It's disgusting and beyond cowardly.
But it only confirms what I have always said, and said again today on Twitter:
How lucky we are that in our Canada decency still matters.
How lucky we are that the pandemic is forcing the Cons to reveal their inner beasts. So they cannot ever be trusted to govern this country again.
And as for the Covid enemy, we've fought deadly enemies before, and defeated them.
And we shall do so again...
What a great thought for the weekend.
First we'll smash Covid.
And then we'll smash the Cons...
