Saturday, November 07, 2020

The Glorious Humiliation Of The Orange Monster Donald Trump

He couldn't accept that he had lost. He thought he could change the election result with one desperate tweet after the other.

But only an hour after he tweeted that one, as he played golf, his time finally ran out.

The dirty old Trump was finally defeated.

And Joseph R. Biden was finally declared to be the winner of the U.S. presidential election.

And got to hammer another nail in the coffin of the monster.

Mr. Biden’s victory amounted to a repudiation of Mr. Trump by millions of voters exhausted with his divisive conduct and chaotic administration, and was delivered by an unlikely alliance of women, people of color, old and young voters and a sliver of disaffected Republicans. Mr. Trump is the first incumbent to lose re-election in more than a quarter-century.

The result also provided a history-making moment for Mr. Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, who will become the first woman to serve as vice president.

Kamala Harris got to celebrate her own historic achievement in a phone call with Biden 

And outside the White House, as they were all over the world, people were celebrating in the streets.  


While Trump looked out at them from his armoured limo, with fear in his piggy eyes...


And that's all I can write for now, I'm too emotionally exhausted. 

But in my next post I'll look at the dangers ahead...


For Trump's fascist thugs are dangerous, and some of them will almost certainly try to kill Biden and Harris, and set the U.S on fire.

But right now I just want to thank my readers for sticking with me through those long nightmare years, and never giving up. And for making sure that I didn't either. 

As well as thank the good people of America for making my dream come true...
Decency did matter. The future was saved.

And the monster did end up in the garbage can dumpster of history... 


 

