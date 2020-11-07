The Glorious Humiliation Of The Orange Monster Donald Trump

He couldn't accept that he had lost. He thought he could change the election result with one desperate tweet after the other.
I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020
But only an hour after he tweeted that one, as he played golf, his time finally ran out.
The dirty old Trump was finally defeated.
And Joseph R. Biden was finally declared to be the winner of the U.S. presidential election.
— CNN (@CNN) November 7, 2020
BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS
Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 https://t.co/qmVt37WlYC #CNNElection pic.twitter.com/Ts97NweP99
And got to hammer another nail in the coffin of the monster.
Mr. Biden’s victory amounted to a repudiation of Mr. Trump by millions of voters exhausted with his divisive conduct and chaotic administration, and was delivered by an unlikely alliance of women, people of color, old and young voters and a sliver of disaffected Republicans. Mr. Trump is the first incumbent to lose re-election in more than a quarter-century.
The result also provided a history-making moment for Mr. Biden’s running mate, Senator Kamala Harris of California, who will become the first woman to serve as vice president.
Kamala Harris got to celebrate her own historic achievement in a phone call with Biden
We did it, @JoeBiden. pic.twitter.com/oCgeylsjB4— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 7, 2020
And outside the White House, as they were all over the world, people were celebrating in the streets.
Here’s the scene outside the White House right now pic.twitter.com/exDvtuEh6G— philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) November 7, 2020
Decency did matter. The future was saved.
America, I’m honored that you have chosen me to lead our great country.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 7, 2020
The work ahead of us will be hard, but I promise you this: I will be a President for all Americans — whether you voted for me or not.
I will keep the faith that you have placed in me. pic.twitter.com/moA9qhmjn8
