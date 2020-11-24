Donald Trump and the Canadian Trumpanzees

It took Donald Trump a long time to even hint that he was finally ready to admit he lost the election.
He didn't dare. No doubt worried that if his rabid supporters didn't kill him, he might have to kill himself. It's THAT embarrassing eh?
But this is close enough.
So it's now at last possible to imagine Trump leaving the White House...
And for many Cons in this country who worship him, and were so sure he was going to win, his downfall must be devastating.
Take Erin O'Toole, who was so sure that Trump was going to win that he has been trying to imitate him, and as Bob Hepburn points out, is even copying his playbook.
- First, O’Toole’s leadership campaign slogan of “Take Back Canada” is an echo of Trump’s slogan of “Make America Great Again.” Catchy? For sure! But one can easily ask, “Take back from what — or whom?”
From the absurd to the ridiculous...
Trump made huge headway in reaching disaffected voters by demonizing elites. That’s exactly what O’Toole has started to do with attacks on “elites” in business, politics and the media, although the truth is the Conservatives are the party of business “elites” and many media “elites.”
With lots of God and religious bigotry.
Like Trump, O’Toole has openly courted social conservatives with such moves as signalling a willingness to allow his MPs to reopen moral issues, such as abortion.
And of course more guns than you can count.
In another Trump-like strategy, O’Toole is stepping up his pro-gun reputation, promising gun lobbyists that he would weaken — not strengthen — firearms laws.
And it's not just O'Toole.
The Trump infection is spreading like wildfire through the Cons, with the ghastly Michelle Rempel making White Power signs, and banging away accusing Trudeau of "murder."
While posing as a health critic.
And then there is the creepy Pierre Poilievre, who has been keeping busy peddling far-right QAnon conspiracy theories about the so-called Great Reset.
In the wilder corners of the Internet the “Great Reset” has become code for an alleged plot by a cabal of globalist elites to impose a new socialist order on the unwitting masses. In its most extreme form, the theory posits that the pandemic was deliberately let loose by those same elites looking for an excuse to carry out their nefarious plans.
That’s the kind of thing you expect from the tinfoil-hat set that lurks in the darker crevices of social media. Disappointing, sure, but no surprise.
But what on earth is a prominent member of the Conservative Party of Canada, Pierre Poilievre, doing by giving oxygen to that very line of thinking?
It's beyond belief, and the obvious question is what does it say about Erin O'Toole?
So far Erin O’Toole has been edging the Conservatives back to the political centre. He’s going to have to decide if one of his chief lieutenants is helping or hurting that goal by so openly flirting with the wackier elements of the far right.
Or what does it say about the future of the Trump Party North?
And the answer to both questions is not much, and not good.
Especially since so many of its MPs are now on the new far-right social media platform Parler...
The ugly home of groups like the Proud Boys, neo-nazis, homophobes, and other bigot scum.
And to me the situation couldn't be clearer.
The Cons are no longer a Canadian political party. They are a branch plant of Trump's dangerously violent MAGA movement.
They must never be allowed to govern this country again.
And thank god almighty, so far so good....
