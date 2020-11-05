The Night Donald Trump Went Off The Rails

I started this post early yesterday morning as the first results of the U.S. election were coming in.
But I couldn't keep writing. I had to stop.
For at that time it looked as if Donald Trump was going to be re-elected.
And the idea of that was so awful I felt like vomiting.
Along with Lady Liberty and gazillions of other people all over the world.
So it was hard not to agree with Jack Todd, that America was a lost nation.
Whatever is wrong with the U.S., it is a poisonous vein that apparently cannot be eradicated, that flies in the face of truth and decency and common sense at every turn.
This election confirmed the toxic virulence of the Trump Cult. It is not going to get away. White Supremacy is unchecked.
My heart bleeds for my former country. So many smart, dedicated people, my sisters among them, worked so hard for so long to get the monster out of the White House. They may yet succeed, but they will be left with what feels like the husk of democracy, hollowed out from within by racism and sexism and greed and the sheer lust for power.
With a depraved president screaming for the vote to be stopped.
STOP THE COUNT!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020
Acting like a maniac.
Trump isn’t taking this well… pic.twitter.com/eAJAR4YLYX— Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) November 5, 2020
And stirring up his MAGA crazies like this one....
Trump supporter wearing a shirt that says "BBQ BEER & FREEDOM" loses his mind in the middle of a press conferencepic.twitter.com/ggnrr4FG1y— William LeGate 🇺🇸 (@williamlegate) November 4, 2020
Which because there are so many of them, can make you wonder whether the U.S. will ever recover...Or for that matter, whether we will survive Trump.
For his bizarre rant last night was his Captain Queeg moment.
The president painted the election results so far as part of a broad conspiracy to deprive him of winning a second term by Democrats, election officials in various cities and the media.
“If you count the legal votes, I easily win,” Mr. Trump said shortly after he took the podium in the White House briefing room, a false statement that cast aspersion on the rest of the election. He offered no evidence.
Even Daniel Dale has never seen so many lies.
I've read or watched all of Trump's speeches since 2016. This is the most dishonest speech he has ever given.— Daniel Dale (@ddale8) November 5, 2020
And it made it only too clear that Trump is now out of his mind. The idea of being called a loser, has driven him off the rails. He is inciting violence, and he must be removed from office before he takes us all down with him.
If you've followed this blog you know I have always believed it would end this way...
Sad.
But because Trump can never stop being Trump for long, now I believe that we will WIN...
