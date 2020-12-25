My Covid Christmas 2020

If everything had gone according to plan, or at least according to plan B, I might have been spending Christmas with my parents not far from Loch Ness in the Scottish highlands.
My original plan was to visit them in late June, and I had bought two tickets in January, so when the Covid monster struck I was left with two tickets to nowhere.
But thinking that by Christmas the lockdowns would be lifted by late December I started making plans to spend Christmas in Scotland.
And I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my parents for the first time in years, as well as taking in the wild Hogmanay celebrations in Edinburgh.
But alas, that also went down the Covid tube, for obvious reasons.
So I was quite disappointed, until my Mum sent me a Christmas hamper so I could have a Scottish Christmas in Canada.
And I finally accepted that Christmas would be different this year, a quieter more personal affair.
Still sad and lonely for many...
But in the deathly days of a surging pandemic it can also be a way to cheer people up, with the lights, the food, the warm feelings, the many random acts of kindness.
And of course, the music and the songs from great choirs like the one at King's College Cambridge.
They were hoping to be able to do their world famous Christmas Eve performance live.
But at the last moment they had to cancel because of the UK's Covid surge, and play a tape they had recorded earlier.
As I've said before, the words don't mean much to me, but isn't the sound of gentle humanity glorious?
Especially at a time when so many are suffering and dying.
Even in the midst of death, the holiday spirit raises me up, and makes me believe that we will kick Covid's ass.
And hopefully build a better world from the ruins of this one.
Thank you for reading my blog.
Merry Christmas, Joyeux Noël, Happy Holidays everybody !!!
