Erin O'Toole's Great and Very Embarrassing Vaccine Fiasco

For weeks Erin O'Toole has been trying to scare Canadians into believing that Canada was going to be the last country in the world to receive Covid vaccines.
Taking advantage of their anxiety for crass political purposes, which is as low as you can go.
And growing a Pinocchio nose for lying like a thief, as only a Con could.
For this is outrageous...
Can you believe it?
Erin O'Toole claiming that the decent Justin Trudeau is responsible for Derek Sloan's ghastly anti-vaccine petition.
When the real reason Sloan is able to peddle his dangerous misinformation, is because the cowardly O'Toole is too weak to stop him.
Which also happens to explain why his party has become a cesspool of far-right extremism.
And why even some in the MSM, like the Star's Bob Hepburn, are questioning O'Toole's leadership.
Since he won the leadership in late August, the Conservative party has increasingly become the home of far-right conspiracists, COVID-19 anti-vaxxers, emboldened hard-line gun lovers and politicians spouting anti-socialist hysterics.
Through all of this O’Toole has tried to appease the worst elements in the Conservative fold by issuing vague statements that say nothing, neither condemning nor praising the actors who are now defining the party as it prepares to fight the coming election.
Wondering why O'Toole would play grubby political games with such things as vaccines, when that is doing his party so much damage.
Right now, this tacit support for the anti-vaxxer crowd is about the only thing people are talking about when it comes to the Conservatives.
And wondering why the man who claims to be a strong leader is letting religious kooks like Sloan, and far-right loons like Pierre Poilievre take the Cons to very dark places...
O’Toole has given free rein to Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre, his most senior MP, to flirt with the conspiracy crowd by becoming a cheerleader for far-right loonies who have convinced themselves that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other global elites are plotting to impose a socialist order on the world, enriching themselves and making the masses poorer.
But while I'm glad that Hepburn has noticed how far-right and how Trumpian O'Toole and his Cons are becoming, I don't think he gets the big picture.
If O’Toole hopes to close the gap with the Liberals, he should disavow the nuttiness within his shadow cabinet, his caucus and his new candidates. If he doesn’t, then they will gain even more public attention — and that likely won’t be good for him.
For the truth is that not only is O'Toole too afraid of the SoCons and far-right extremists to ever do anything to annoy those who made him leader.
He isn't really pandering to them, he has become one of them...
A shabby Con clown, who is also a mortal threat to this country and its values. Sad.
And the good news?
After his dirty vaccine fiasco, and all that misinformation...
This must have really hurt...
Seeing a real leader quietly doing his job.
Preparing for a possible pandemic election.
And getting ready to teach the Canada hating Cons a lesson they'll never forget...
