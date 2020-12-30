Welcome To Doug Ford's Con Clown Circus

And instead of making people feel safer, deciding instead to make a "cheery cheesecake."
But now it's worse.
For now there are two Con clowns, and it's a full-blown Con clown circus.
Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips says he'll return home after news that he travelled to a Caribbean island for a personal vacation amid the COVID-19 pandemic sparked public anger.
On Tuesday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford said he was "extremely disappointed" that Phillips had travelled despite repeated calls for Ontarians to stay home amid rising case counts of the novel coronavirus.
Can you believe it?
Ford's ghastly henchman Rod Phillips decides to take a month long holiday down south.
He tries to make us believe that he never left the country.
While Doug Ford claims he knew nothing.
"Premier Ford was not aware of the minister's trip, nor did he or his office approve it. The premier learned of the trip after the minister was already out of the country."
Right.
But wants us to know that they don't call him "Premier Dad" or Big Daddy for nothing.
"I have let the minister know that his decision to travel is completely unacceptable and that it will not be tolerated again — by him or any member of our cabinet and caucus," Ford said in the statement on Tuesday evening.
"I have also told the minister I need him back in the country immediately."
So now it's worse than just a Con clown circus.
It's a full blown Con clown farce...
Which might be hilarious eh?
If people weren't getting sick in record numbers.
Ontario reported a single-day record of 2,923 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as hospitalizations and intensive care admissions of people with the illness reached all-time highs.
Currently there are 1,177 patients in hospital with confirmed cases of COVID-19, the highest number of admissions since the start of the pandemic in late January.
As they are, or soon will be, all over Canada.
Especially in places where Con premiers govern...
Which only reinforces the message I have been trying to hammer home for years:
If you vote for the Cons to run anything, misery and death will follow you forever.
And you will deserve it...
Reasonably happy and secure people don't vote Con. Failure ,misery and blame is at the root of Con power and they are just naturally good at creating an environment that allows them to flourish. Hopefully people will catch on before passing the point of no return!
