The Con Monster Erin O'Toole Shows Who He Really Is. Again.

As you may recall, I never believed Erin O'Toole when after he became Con leader he claimed that he had changed.
Claimed that after pandering to racists, misogynists, homophobes, and other kooks to win the leadership, he wasn't really one of them.
He managed to fool a lot of Canadians but he never fooled me.
Time after time I was proved right, and now I've been proved right again.
That ugly Con really is a monster.
Conservative leader Erin O’Toole recently told a group of young conservatives that two of the key architects of Canada’s residential school program had only meant to “provide education” to Indigenous students.
In the video, O’Toole discusses the controversy over the legacy of Egerton Ryerson,the school’s namesake and one of the architects of the residential of the residential school system, and also shares some tips on how Conservatives can win a debate against Liberals about residential schools.
Can you believe that?
As if the residential school horror is just another weapon to use against the Liberals...
When it was a cultural genocide that resulted in the deaths of thousands of poor native children.
As if this is the way an opposition leader should encourage students to call others:
“Most of the lefty radicals are also the dumbest people at your university,” O’Toole told the campus conservatives.
It's not surprising of course. Not when O'Toole has allowed racists, misogynists, and homophobes like Derek Sloan to get away with murder...
And his absurd claim that he is just trying to fight "cancel culture" makes him seem even more Trump-like than Canadian.
But at least this time even some in the media seem to have finally seen the light:
I'm sorry to say, O'Toole chased the base. He hired a Post Millennial, Canada Proud guy to run his digital campaign. He chatters about cancel culture and that Netflix movie Cuties and whatever feeds the outrage cycle. It's what he had to do to win, and now this is where he is. https://t.co/dHCrCnB7v9— Bruce Arthur (@bruce_arthur) December 15, 2020
And as usual Dale Smith does a good job of summing up the sordid story.
This also goes to illustrate how O’Toole has so embraced the shitposting outrage culture that he thinks won him the leadership that he’s lost all moral sense around what he’s actually saying. He’s lost all semblance of truth, and I’ve counted up lies he’s told, but that doesn’t matter anymore. All that matters is stoking anger for the sake of populist gains, and trying to “own the Libs.” It’s poisoning our discourse, and as we can see with this video, sinking into racism for the sake of cheap point-scoring.
For O'Toole and his Cons ARE poisoning this country, and one can only imagine what they might do to it if they ever formed a government.
And the good news?
In just over three months as Con leader Erin O'Toole has shown us who he really is.
A monster if ever there was one.
He's unfit to even think about being prime minister.
And we can't give him the hook soon enough...
