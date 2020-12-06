Remembering the Montreal Massacre

As the days darken, and the pandemic surges, I sometimes have trouble remembering what day of the week it is, let alone the date.
But I never forget this date: December 6, 1989.
Because on that day in Montreal something horrifying happened.
Fourteen young women killed just because they were women, and had enraged their killer by daring to dream about being engineers.
It was such an obvious case of murderous targeted misogyny, but the media and much of society preferred to call the killer a madman. They didn't take misogyny seriously.
So despite that horror, thirty-one years later misogyny is still rampant and murderous.
Alek Minassian would consider carrying out the deadly Toronto van attack again, and next time would aim for a higher “kill count,” a court heard Wednesday.
“If I were to pick a specific target it would probably be women between the ages of 18 and 30,” the now-28-year-old told a medical assessor in a psychiatric assessment last year.
And is still killing women and poisoning our society.
Luckily, after the horror of the Harper years, we now have a Canadian leader who supports women's rights.
These women had promising lives ahead of them, but they were cut short - because they were women. The fact that this gender-based violence ever existed in our country is tragic. Sadly, it still exists. We must keep working to end it for good. https://t.co/SVfSSTUg7l pic.twitter.com/6ZXAizWjq3— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 6, 2020
As do most young Canadians, who may have not been born when the women were killed...
But will help keep their precious legacy alive.
On what is now the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women...
This year the vigils had to be virtual for obvious reasons, and like everything else were more subdued than in other years.
But last night fourteen columns of light did rise again into the sky from the top of Mount Royal.
And as usual it was a really moving sight,
One that always gives me hope that those murdered young women did not die in vain.
Their lives were so short, and ended so brutally.
But thirty-one years later they're still inspiring Canadians to build a better and more peaceful country, free from the curse of gender-based violence.
So they will live forever, and never be forgotten...
