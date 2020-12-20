Has Donald Trump Finally Lost His Marbles?

As we all know Donald Trump is having a very hard time accepting the results of the U.S. election.
So even though an American is dying of Covid every 33 seconds, all he does is rant and rave and tweet stuff like this:
GREATEST ELECTION FRAUD IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY!!!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 20, 2020
While desperately looking for ways to overturn the election results.
Even if that means exploring the idea of declaring martial law
At the White House on Friday, President Trump held what may have been his most deranged meeting yet. In it, the president raged at his loyalists for betraying him, and discussed taking extralegal measures to overturn the election.
The meeting, first reported by the New York Times, included lawyer and conspiracy theorist Sidney Powell, convicted felon Michael Flynn, and Rudy Giuliani.
Trump also reportedly brought up Flynn’s proposal, which he has expounded on cable news, to impose martial law and direct the military to hold a new election. “At one point in the meeting on Friday, Mr. Trump asked about that idea,” reports the Times.
Which has many wondering whether Trump has finally lost his marbles.
“He’s never been in a situation in which he has lost in a way he can’t escape from,” Mary Trump, his niece and the author of the fiercely critical and bestselling book about him and their family, told me. “We continue to wait for him to accept reality, for him to concede, and that is something he is notcapable of doing,” added Bandy Lee, the forensic psychiatrist from Yale who’s spent the last four years trying to warn the world about Trump and the ways in which he’s disordered and dangerous. “Being a loser,” she said, for Trump is tantamount to “psychic death.”
“His fragile ego has never been tested to this extent,” Michael Cohen, his former personal attorney and enforcer before he turned on him, told me. “While he’s creating a false pretense of strength and fortitude, internally he is angry, depressed and manic. As each day ends, Trump knows he’s one day closer to legal and financial troubles. Accordingly, we will all see his behavior deteriorate until it progresses into a full mental breakdown.”
I don't think that Trump will be able to mount a coup, but I do think he's crazy, desperate, and dangerous.
And in no place is he more dangerous than in the Middle East.
In the organisation’s heartland, Hezbollah members are watching the clock – and the skies. Israeli jets have been streaking overhead for more than a month, and over the past few weeks the frequency of flights has sharply increased, as has security in Beirut’s southern suburbs, the nerve centre of the region’s most powerful militant group.
Leaders and senior members fear that Trump, his outgoing secretary of state, Mike Pompeo, and Israel intend to use the weeks before Joe Biden’s inauguration to act decisively against Iran and Hezbollah before the new president takes a widely anticipated softer stance.
One senior figure described the coming weeks as “the most dangerous period for the last 30 years. Everyone is worried, and with good reason.”
I think we should all be worried.
For does anyone believe that Trump would NOT love to set the world on fire before Biden becomes president?
He was always a maniac. He never should have been president.
But the Americans let him get away with murder.
And now we could all be about to pay for it...
No comments:
Post a Comment