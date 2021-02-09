Erin O'Toole and the Great Economist Leader

I have called Erin O'Toole a Con clown, ever since the days he was brown nosing Stephen Harper.
Trying to make Harper look like a real leader, only to make them both look like idiots.
But don't be fooled, because under his clown make up, and his buffoon hat, lurks a dangerous right-winger.
Who would act like a monster.
And sacrifice the old and the vulnerable.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole is rejecting the idea of imposing national standards on long-term-care homes as provinces struggle to address the industry’s crisis.
O’Toole said the “Ottawa knows best” approach is the wrong one for dealing with the crisis in long-term care, which dates back decades but has been laid bare by the pandemic.
Just to try to out-Bloc the racist Bloc, and pander to the Quebec government for crass political purposes.
And of course, try to stick it to Justin Trudeau.
After the pandemic drew attention to the horrific conditions some Canadian seniors were living in, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government proposed a set of national standards for long-term-care homes.
The proposal stalled after it was met with strenuous opposition from some premiers, particularly Quebec Premier François Legault.
Even if that means further dismembering our country.
For let's face it, a country that can't have national standards of care for its most vulnerable citizens, is a country in name only.
A country where a Con clown like O'Toole can plan to do horrible things, like screwing seniors, mutilating medicare, killing the CBC, torching the planet etc etc.
And still try to make us believe he's a nice guy, and that we just need to get to know him better.
Can you believe that?
I’ll be the first to admit not everyone knows me- but Google does! So read a bit more about my story from the RCAF to Parliament at https://t.co/KjAiHSyBB8 https://t.co/uZWqcYteAJ— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) February 8, 2021
We lost 213,000 jobs in January, that's around 6,800 jobs every day. After the botched vaccine rollout, we cannot leave the economic recovery to the Liberals. They just keep letting Canadians down. pic.twitter.com/foTAssI5sh— Erin O'Toole (@erinotoole) February 9, 2021
Even though he has no idea who he is talking about....
And like everything else O'Toole touches the photo was a fake.
You know, I remember when he used to polish Stephen Harper's ass like an apple, and praise him as a Great Economist Leader in the middle of a recession...
And it was so porky, I think I'll go with this version of reality...
The desperate O'Toole claims that the more Canadians get to know him, the more they will like him.
But I believe the more they get to know the leader of Canada's Trump Party, the more they will be horrified.
And the more they will despise him...
No comments:
Post a Comment