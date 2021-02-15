The Vaccine Hysteria and the Angry Old Men

On the frontlines of the Covid nightmare, it's the belief that keeps many totally exhausted health workers from collapsing.
The belief that whatever our differences, we're all in this one together.
I share that belief. I see it as a chance to unite to defeat a lethal alien enemy. I see it as a great and noble cause.
So the ugly chorus of angry old men echoing in my ears these days absolutely disgusts me.
I've never seen or heard anything like it. It's a demonic cacophony of toxic Trudeau haters, jelly bellies and ghastly man babies, blaming Justin Trudeau for the vaccine delays.
Even when he's not to blame, and even when the news couldn't be better.
Canada stands to receive more Pfizer doses in the next quarter than expected; a promising development for a country that has been grappling with vaccine shortages for weeks, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said today.The pharmaceutical giant will deliver 10.8 million shots between April and June as the manufacturing supply chain stabilizes after a shaky start to the year, the prime minister added. That's 2.8 million more shots in this period than the government had originally forecasted.
Still the torrent of hatred continues with comments like these...
And others too ugly, and sometimes too violent to print, all over the internet.
Until it seems like every old kooky Con is perched on his porch blasting off spittle in every direction.
Even going after this brilliant interview with the co-chair of Canada's vaccine task force, that shatters all that ignorance to smithereens.
It's not unanticipated that there would be stoppages to vaccine supply. For those of us that have been working in vaccine science for two decades, that is routine because these are biologic processes. The general public may be used to, well — we're ordering cars, why can't you just put the wheels on and the engine and what's the delay? It is very different for vaccines and for all biologics.
Just be content for a little bit that we are going to get enough vaccines for all Canadians by September and worry less about are we getting them today or tomorrow, and do your best to get through this pandemic without spreading disease until you get the opportunity to have a vaccine. Because right now, many people in the world do not have that opportunity to look forward to.
Attacking it as only low Cons could.
Which only shows that those angry old men couldn't care less about vaccines, or the lives of others. It's all about THEM, and about their hatred of Justin Trudeau...
The toxic Trudeau hatred that is a disease in this country.
The murderous hatred that would turn the vaccine supply situation into a horserace, and ignore these numbers:
The incredible achievement of our heroic healthcare workers who have so far treated and saved the lives of almost a MILLION Canadians.
You might think those toxic Trudeau haters, those cowardly Cons, those man babies, those jelly bellies, might be proud of what our health workers have and are still doing.
But they just don't care.
Many of them are so debased they actually want Team Canada to fail, just to "get" Trudeau.
Which in the middle of a pandemic can only be described as criminal, and is definitely NOT my Canada.
And the good news?
I bet those ugly old Cons hate these numbers too...
In fact I bet they hate those numbers so much, that even if they're vaccinated the next election will probably kill them...
They will no doubt go down still screaming and foaming at the mouth.
But their time will mercifully be over.
And no decent Canadians should or will give a damn...
No comments:
Post a Comment