Justin Trudeau Takes On The Gun Lobby

As if Justin Trudeau didn't have enough challenges battling a pandemic, now he's preparing to take on another kind of enemy, an old enemy.
Canada's gun lobby.
He's trying to make Canada safer, and less like ugly America.
But predictably the gun nuts are very unhappy. So unhappy the president of the National Firearms Association is making jokes about bringing back the guillotine to deal with the "tyranny" of gun control.
Which at a tense time like this one isn't just NOT funny.
It's deeply disturbing.
“And that that would really be the best kind of committee of public safety, to get that re-established,” Clare said. “They want to make it about public safety… that’s what this person told me.”
Canadians “know tyranny when they see it,” he said. “And this, my friends, is tyranny.”
So now the NFA is going to have to explain itself.
A House of Commons committee will be asked Monday to censure the National Firearms Association (NFA) over comments the association’s president made in a recent conference call, Global News has learned.
And so will Erin O'Toole...
Who will have to explain why when he was posing as True Blue O'Toole, and running for the Con leadership, he boasted about his passionate love for the National Firearms Association.
And who must now tell us whether he is prepared to denounce those ugly guillotine comments, or give the NFA another big hug.
Which if he does could be very embarrassing, especially after his failure to rein in the right-wing nutbar Cheryl Gallant...
Who like the gun lobby is also inciting crazies to go after the decent Trudeau.
And will make it even more difficult for O'Toole to fool Canadians into believing that the Cons are now a moderate party.
And not the Trump Party North...
No matter how much lipstick True Blue puts on...
You know, some in our shabby Con media have tried to help O'Toole portray his party as more moderate.
But the ugly truth is slowly being revealed, and can no longer be denied.
The Cons are now too American, too kooky, and too dangerous, to ever govern this country again.
And in the next election we will use all of that to destroy them...
1 comment:
Bill C-21 is being decried by gun control groups as a betrayal to them.
Post a Comment