Is Jagmeet Singh Trying To Destroy The NDP?

I still remember how happy I was when Jagmeet Singh became the leader of the NDP.
I thought it was great that a member of a visible minority had finally been elected leader of a federal party.
And I hoped that Singh could get the NDP out of the right-wing rut it had been in under Tom Mulcair.
But boy was I wrong.
Singh is turning out to be an absolute disaster, and is leading the NDP off a cliff.
He has almost no original ideas, but instead steals the ideas of others. He is incredibly ignorant about the way this country works, he lies all the time, and he smears Justin Trudeau over and over again just like a Con.
But this is the absolute limit....
NDP intercepts early draft of Biden-Trudeau meeting agenda - you won't BELIEVE what we found!— NDP (@NDP) February 23, 2021
🤭🤣 pic.twitter.com/MC33MBae9M
Can you believe that? Is that childish or what?
And needless to say the reaction on Twitter was brutal...
And I particularly liked this tweet from Andrew Fawcett...
Because it's so true.
But while I can understand the anger and the disappointment, I don't know why anyone should be surprised.
When Singh has always been a millionaire, a dilettante, a narcissist, and a shallow showman.
Jagmeet has a taste for dandy luxuries that don’t comport with the monkish minimalism of his party. He wears bespoke suits in the slim British style—his favourite is a brown tweed with cobalt-blue stripes, designed by a tailor in New Delhi, which he often pairs with a millennial-pink turban. He owns two Rolex watches, an Oyster Perpetual Datejust and a Submariner (both were gifts); a crimson BMW coupe; and six designer bicycles.
Who was, is, and will always be, in it for HIMSELF.
His crude attempt to sabotage the first meeting between Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden is just a reflection of how envious he is to see two real leaders in action...
And know that he will NEVER play in that league.
He should stick to his childish Tik Tok games...
And resign as soon as possible.
I’m not putting @theJagmeetSingh on blast or anything but I kind of wish he hadn’t made this TikTok today. It definitely didn’t make me feel good to see such a stressful situation for First Nations people being made light of, and not this way.— Aylan (AY like Day - LAN like LandBack) Couchie (@AylanX) February 28, 2020
And also, BC... pic.twitter.com/W0TpCZUYQU
Before he takes the NDP down with him...
