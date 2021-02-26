Why Erin O'Toole Is Caught Between a Rock and a Hard Base

I can only imagine how Outhouse O'Toole must have reacted after learning that Health Canada had approved the AstraZeneca vaccine
But it couldn't have been pretty, even with all that lipstick on to try to make him look like a moderate.
He was hoping to use the vaccine shortage issue to destroy Justin Trudeau, so he must be soooooo disappointed.
And to make matters worse, he's going to have to use some anti-kook vaccine to inoculate his own supporters.
Because there are a lot of them, and even some in our shabby Con media are now saying that old Outhouse is caught between a rock and a hard place, or more accurately a rock and a hard base.
If Mr. O’Toole wants to lead his party to victory, he will have do to more than hammer away at the Liberals’ failings.
From the current looks of it, that won’t be easy. Mr. O’Toole has tried reaching out to broaden the base but, when he does, he gets resistance from his own caucus.
And Captain Kibo has mostly himself to blame.
Campaigning for the party leadership, Mr. O’Toole portrayed himself as a tax-cutting “true blue” Conservative – he loudly opposed the federal carbon tax – who would “Take Back Canada.”
After becoming Leader, he also started going after “bad trade deals” and “corporate and financial elites, who are happy to outsource jobs abroad.” His sound bites were light on content, but the language was more than a little Trumpian.
He liked Donald Trump so much...
He made his Cons the Trump Party North.
He raised the hopes of the party's many social conservatives, only to dash them.
So now he's too afraid to expel the wing nut MP Cheryl Gallant...
And now he's got a REAL problem.
Mr. O’Toole is today caught between a rock – the Liberals’ electoral machinations – and the hardening of his party’s base. One of them has to give way for the Conservatives to succeed, and it’s not going to be the Liberals.
Especially since the Cons are holding a policy convention next month, and with the religious fanatics up in arms it promises to be REALLY ugly.
Will O'Toole be able to clean up the mess?
Or is it too late for that?
And it's just a matter of time before Justin Trudeau flushes him in the next election...
Outhouse O'Toole.
He came, he failed, he exposed himself.
And before anyone knew it he was gone...
No comments:
Post a Comment