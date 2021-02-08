Monday, February 08, 2021

The Con Mob and the Vaccine Hysteria

In all my years as a blogger few things have enraged me more than the way the grubby Cons, their media stooges, and other  toxic Trudeau haters, have tried to blame the prime minister for a temporary delay in the numbers of vaccines.

Claiming that he is responsible for production delays in European factories, and trying to scare Canadians for crass political purposes, even though he is totally blameless.

I told you how disgusted I was by this cowardly totally un-Canadian behaviour in my last post.

And I also made it clear on Twitter exactly how I feel about the situation.


So I was glad to see that at least one member of the media had the decency to criticize the opposition.

And see by the sour look on the face of Andrew Coyne, one of Canada's foulest toxic Trudeau haters, that her words had hit home.

I can also only hope that Coyne and the others received this message from Dr Anthony Fauci loud and clear: 

Any vaccine shortages, even in the U.S., were probably inevitable but will get better...

 

As will ours, now that it seems that our temporary vaccine drought will soon be over.  

Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canadians can soon expect the country's COVID-19 inoculation campaign to pick up steam after Canada's vaccine rollout was temporarily beset by delivery delays and reduced shipments of doses.

And that the challenge will soon be to make sure that they can be properly administered.

"From February 15 onwards, it's going to be a steep incline, and the provinces and territories should be aware that that is going to occur. And we're going to need to have all hands on deck for the rollout of large-scale vaccines coming in."

Which will be quite a challenge with all the Con premiers in this country...


Who have shown themselves to be too dumb and too bestial to do the right thing during a pandemic.

But beyond the sordid politics, two things bother me the most:

One, the fact that in the frenzy to bring in vaccines we may end up with a large number that have been rendered less effective by the spread of new variants.

Leading vaccine scientists are calling for a rethink of the goals of vaccination programmes, saying that herd immunity through vaccination is unlikely to be possible because of the emergence of variants like that in South Africa.


So ironically, slight delays might actually prove helpful, to give companies a chance to update their vaccines.

And two, the other thing that bothers me is that some Canadians might believe that the impending arrival of vaccines means that they can relax social distancing, mask wearing, and other measures designed to flatten the curve.

For that would be disastrous.

It would allow the virus to surge again, kill more people, and threaten our front line health workers, who have done and continue to do such a heroic job of saving the lives of Canadians.

With more than 744,000 saved, and counting.

But are now, like their colleagues all over the world, totally exhausted and more vulnerable than ever...


So the best thing we can do to help them is act responsibly, don't let the foul Cons, thei grubby NDP, and the filthy Con media undermine Team Canada.

And show our heroes that we understand what they understand only too well.

That we are Canadians, and we are all in this together... 

2 comments:

Steve said...

The whole organization of the Goverment of Canada, wether is is run by Stpen Harper of Justin is behind this will all they have. No goverment could have done better without a perfect crystal ball

6:38 PM
Anonymous said...

Wornout Cansellout seems to be the biggest gorilla jumping up and down whining about this. It's making me a little batty.

IT'S A NON-ISSUE.

Sure, we'd like our vaccines sooner rather than later.

No, it's not worth tossing out all of the agreements and government and so on in the process of being annoyed with Justin.

For the record, has ANYONE in the Con media offered a practical solution to a problem that - as a reminder - is in the hands of the provinces?

6:50 PM

