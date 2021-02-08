The Con Mob and the Vaccine Hysteria

In all my years as a blogger few things have enraged me more than the way the grubby Cons, their media stooges, and other toxic Trudeau haters, have tried to blame the prime minister for a temporary delay in the numbers of vaccines.
Claiming that he is responsible for production delays in European factories, and trying to scare Canadians for crass political purposes, even though he is totally blameless.
I told you how disgusted I was by this cowardly totally un-Canadian behaviour in my last post.
And I also made it clear on Twitter exactly how I feel about the situation.
So I was glad to see that at least one member of the media had the decency to criticize the opposition.
Chantal Hebert— G.T. Lem (@gtlem) February 5, 2021
This past week the opposition has reduced itself to stamping its feet
Acting like children in the back of a car
saying "ARE WE THERE YET"#cdnpoli #covid19 #covid19Vaccine pic.twitter.com/DOnfkfKm4o
And see by the sour look on the face of Andrew Coyne, one of Canada's foulest toxic Trudeau haters, that her words had hit home.
I can also only hope that Coyne and the others received this message from Dr Anthony Fauci loud and clear:
Any vaccine shortages, even in the U.S., were probably inevitable but will get better...
Federal Procurement Minister Anita Anand says Canadians can soon expect the country's COVID-19 inoculation campaign to pick up steam after Canada's vaccine rollout was temporarily beset by delivery delays and reduced shipments of doses.
And that the challenge will soon be to make sure that they can be properly administered."From February 15 onwards, it's going to be a steep incline, and the provinces and territories should be aware that that is going to occur. And we're going to need to have all hands on deck for the rollout of large-scale vaccines coming in."
2 comments:
The whole organization of the Goverment of Canada, wether is is run by Stpen Harper of Justin is behind this will all they have. No goverment could have done better without a perfect crystal ball
Wornout Cansellout seems to be the biggest gorilla jumping up and down whining about this. It's making me a little batty.
IT'S A NON-ISSUE.
Sure, we'd like our vaccines sooner rather than later.
No, it's not worth tossing out all of the agreements and government and so on in the process of being annoyed with Justin.
For the record, has ANYONE in the Con media offered a practical solution to a problem that - as a reminder - is in the hands of the provinces?
