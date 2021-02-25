Can We Now Call Him Outhouse O'Toole?

Erin O'Toole has only been Con leader for six months, but already he's crawling through the gutter, and drowning in his own excrement.
He lies all the time, just like Andrew Scheer did before him.
And his hatred for Justin Trudeau is so toxic he refuses to condemn those who would encourage the sickos of this world to kill him.
For let's be absolutely clear, refusing to fire, or even publicly criticize Cheryl Gallant for those diseased words, is both cowardly and dangerous.
And allowing four of his Cons to abstain in the face of equally murderous comments is just as cowardly and disgraceful.
MPs on the House of Commons Standing Committee on Public Safety and Security voted Monday to condemn comments made last week by the president of the National Firearms Association, a rare rebuke by a parliamentary committee endorsed by all parties save the Conservatives, whose members on the committee abstained.
Even though the idea of using guillotines to deal with the "tyranny" of gun control is awfully familiar....
For it has to be the most disgusting video ever made by a federal leader in this country.
Classy. pic.twitter.com/kadKdbquzu— Braeden Caley 🇨🇦 (@braedencaley) February 24, 2021
And it alone should disqualify Outhouse O'Toole from ever being the leader of ANYTHING in Canada.
But what makes it even worse, is that it was made a few days before a deranged gunman crashed his truck into the gates of Rideau Hall and set out to hurt or kill Trudeau.
Which could have so easily ended in tragedy,
And was no doubt at least partially inspired by all the hatred O'Toole and his Cons direct at our prime minister, which verges on the homicidal.
But then who can be surprised that O'Toole could be so toxic and so vulgar?
When it's in his political genes...
Erin O'Toole and his Cons are trying to take our Canada to a very bad place.
Even as they pretend they are now a kinder, gentler, more moderate party.
But they can't put lipstick on this ugliness....
It's just too horrible.
Outhouse O'Toole will haunt them for a long long time. We'll make sure of that.
And it will help us destroy him and his Cons in the next election...
