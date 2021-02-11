The Excellent Humiliation of Pierre Poilievre

For years Pierre Poilievre has been the loudest and most annoying Con attack beast in the House of Commons.
A pension porker who learned his ugly trade on the knees of Stephen Harper, and who now spends his time trying to eviscerate Chrystia Freeland, and of course his arch enemy Justin Trudeau.
While his many groupies scream for Trudeau's head, and wonder why the boring Erin O'Toole is Con leader instead of Poilievre.
So you can imagine how they must be feeling now that their darling Skippy has been cruelly deflated
Or cruelly demoted.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole scripted more of his party's electoral strategy Wednesday, creating new critic portfolios to signal where his focus will be when Canadians go to the polls: a plan for economic recovery.
His move to shuffle his front benches included punting longtime Tory finance critic Pierre Poilievre out of the marquee role and replacing him with B.C. MP Ed Fast.
Demoted. By Erin O'Toole. Could there be anything more humiliating?
But then of course Poilievre deserves it. His increasingly deranged musings about "The Great Reset" made him sound like a member of the QAnon cult.
And threatened to ruin O'Toole's plans to try to fool Canadians into believing the Cons are now a moderate party.
Which of course they're not.
They're the Trump Party of Canada.
And Poilievre's big mistake was that in a party like that one, he was too popular, and a threat to O'Toole.
As these members of our Con media, and the grotesque Ezra Levant, make only too clear:
Which also tells you all you need to know about Poilievre and our scummy Con media.
You know, it was once a marriage made in heaven...
And he was Harper's darling...
But he grew too creepy for even O'Toole...
Who being a snivelling coward came to fear him.
Especially with O'Toole's polls going nowhere but down.
Which is no doubt why the cowardly fool forgot that Ed Fast aka Fast Eddy, is no saint himself.
With just days to go before Parliament is scheduled to shut down for a two-week constituency break, tempers flared after the New Democrats accused a Conservative cabinet minister of making "an inappropriate gesture" at NDP member Niki Ashton.
Rising on a point of order after a particularly rancorous question period, New Democrat MP Dan Harris claimed that International Trade Minister Ed Fast had directed what he described as "an inappropriate gesture, a gun, while saying 'Boom'," in Ashton's direction.
But then of course, that is who the Cons are. The ugly party of Canada, more American than Canadian.
And truly evil...
Pierre Poilievre tried to poison our democracy, only to help poison his own party.
And with a little luck his bitterness will destroy it...
3 comments:
No matter how shrill little PeePee got he never seemed to hurt the liberals or help the reformatories: the numbers stayed relatively the same. Harper-bald needs to both grow support and can only do that by attracting liberal voters. Peckerhead pete couldn't do it so he's going with ol' half-fast. Good luck with that.
Those tweets show O'Toole is losing the Reich wing. He's completely misread the mood in his party. The base wants to go full Trump and PP's pandering to them with his opposition to the (((globalist))) Great Reset. PP's actually being quite clever, since whenever he says Great Reset the party's drooling base hears Great Replacement.
Anyway, if a knife fight breaks out between PP and O'Toole, I'm rooting for injuries.
First off I want to congratulate peewee on his demotion. However, I don't understand why the tool would demote such a partisan outrage machine as peewee when his "credentials" should have him in a high profile position. Now let's look at some of peewee's achievements.
Real world experience- None. A political lifer nurtured by his dear leader Harper. In return, peewee suckled Harper's teats and he's been suckling the taxpayer teats ever since.
On root causes- Terrorists are the root cause of terrorism said peewee. Which goes well with idiots are the root cause of idiocy.
Voter suppression- His unfair election's act was taken right from the GOP playbook. Peeweemandering, as it were.
Creating fake scandals- Another gem from the GOP playbook and peewee excels at it. One could say that that's all he does.
Lifetime achievement award- The destruction of the Canadian arm of the WE Children's charity. I wonder if his parents are PROUD of their BOY after that.
The irony here is he will be jobs critic to which he has zero experience of what real world people in real world jobs are going through. Fealty to Harper doesn't count as a job and neither does his affronts to democracy he's committed during his failed career.
Peewee's condescending look of having just sucked on a lemon fits him well. My daddy used to call that "a face that looks like a crushed can of arseholes". Can't argue with that. He's just an ugly reminder of the ugly Harper years and along with the other Harperites, they should all help to ensure another election loss when the time comes.
JD
