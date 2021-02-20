Erin O'Toole and the Horror of the Ghastly Gallant

As I'm sure you all know by now, Erin O'Toole is desperately trying to fool Canadians into believing that he's really a nice guy.
And that because he expelled the SoCon bigot Derek Sloan, and demoted the yappy Pierre Poilievre, his ugly party is now a more moderate one.
But as I warned, you can't put lipstick on a hog or a Con.
And the more you put on, the worse it looks...
So it's all going horribly wrong.
In a recent article Paul Wells claims that O'Toole's goal is to be blandly reassuring.
O’Toole’s goal is to be blandly reassuring. He’s only got the one citizenship, thanks, and he was riding around in helicopters doing useful things when Trudeau was forcing people at parties to decide how to react to him. If a change of leaders were all it took to finish off the Liberals, O’Toole might be the person to do it. But there is no reason to believe a change of leaders is all it takes.
But also points out that while O'Toole's transformation is astounding...
Honestly, the difference between the personality O’Toole presented to Conservative members in the leadership race and the personality he’s presenting to Canadians as a federal election approaches is spectacular. He was the True Blue candidate who’d Take Canada Back. When Peter MacKay tried to get social-conservative gadfly Derek Sloan kicked out of the Conservative caucus, O’Toole blocked the effort and ran online ads to brag about it. Months later, as leader, he led the successful effort to get Sloan thrown out.
Trying to slather lipstick all over his ugly party will be considerably more challenging.
In some ways this is classic leadership politics: play to the activist base to win the leadership, then pivot to the centre. One problem is that absolutely everyone sees you doing it. A bigger problem may be that the True Blue Take Canada Back party O’Toole won is still there.
And it's not hard to see why.
For yesterday, there was Pierre Poilievre holding forth in the House of Commons, demanding to know whether Justin Trudeau's plan was to "lock us down forever."
Flapping his hands around like a seal, or a mini Fuhrer.
And looking and sounding like the same old right-wing extremist who would put the interests of big business before the lives of Canadians.
While Andrew Scheer was also wandering around like a zombie, and attacking Trudeau again, as he did every day for years...
No doubt to try to impress O'Toole who pandered to the gun lobby to win the Con leadership...
And who would if he could, turn Canada into a bloody copy of ugly Amerika.
While his shadow health critic Michelle Rempel, who also loves guns, is apparently drinking on the job.
In the middle of a pandemic.
The #CPC's Shadow Minister for Health, #MichelleRempel today at Noon, Alberta time, while participating in the #HoC Health Committee Meeting discussing #covid19Canada #Vaccines.— Summerwind 😷 (@CanadianGir2112) February 13, 2021
Is that a glass of wine on her desk @erinotoole? #cdnpoli #ErinOToole pic.twitter.com/w2ZGeCZXlZ
Federal Liberals are accusing a Conservative MP of promoting "deranged conspiracy theories" akin to those promulgated by supporters of former U.S. president Donald Trump.
They've pounced on video of a virtual meeting eastern Ontario MP Cheryl Gallant held earlier this month with a group of young Conservatives at Queen's University in Kingston.
In the video, Gallant says Liberals have become "radicals" who want "all illicit drugs to be legal" and "to normalize sexual activity with children."
While the cowardly O'Toole ran for cover.
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole, who has been attempting to put a more moderate face on his party, says the Liberals are trying to distract from their failure to deliver COVID-19 vaccines.
"Canadians have other priorities and so do I," he said in a brief statement late Friday.
You know, a few years ago I wrote a post about the ghastly Gallant, after she disgraced herself by turning a memorial for a murdered soldier into a fundraising opportunity.
And I am still haunted by nightmares of her and those glistening Easter hams...
But this is not just crazed it's evil...
Another member of Erin O'Toole's team is promoting deranged conspiracy theories. MP Cheryl Gallant has insisted that Liberals want to “normalize sexual activity with children”. These are disgusting & dangerous lies! This fear mongering poses a threat to our democracy. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/vKCcPunwDu— Jennifer O'Connell (@JenOConnell_) February 19, 2021
Gallant has always been a religious fanatic, a racist, an anti-Muslim bigot, and a kooky homophobe.
But now she's peddling Q-Anon conspiracy theories at a time when the threat of right-wing extremist violence is hanging over us all.
And that should be the limit.
The Cons are not a moderate Canadian party. They are the Trump Party North.
O'Toole isn't who he is pretending to be, he's just another shabby Con artist.
Every time a floater surfaces we shouldn't assume it's unique. Their party is a sewage system.— 𝕄𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕕𝕚𝕥𝕠𝕣𝕚𝕒𝕝𝕚𝕤𝕥 (@ajhtweeting) February 20, 2021
This
is
who
they
ARE.#cdnpoli #CherylGallant pic.twitter.com/p4rrJJLMxc
And if he's too cowardly to fire Cheryl Gallant.
He should have the decency to fire HIMSELF...
No comments:
Post a Comment