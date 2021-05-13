When Karma Catches Up To At least One Covidiot

Try to imagine you're a nurse or a doctor working in an ICU, and are struggling to cope with a pandemic that just goes on and on.
Struggling to save lives, while being bone tired weary and emotionally exhausted.
But still keeping on going. Somehow.
And then when you're home, you suddenly hear the roar or rumble of a crowd, the sound of bicycle horns and cow bells, and the plaintive cries of FREEDOM!!! FREEDOM!!!
And when you look out of the window you see these kooks....
The so-called Covidiots.
Parading down hospital row wearing no masks. Fuelling the pandemic instead of helping to get rid of it.
And when you think about that, it's hard not to get angry, and hope for a little karma.
And low and behold, I found some.
Meet William Fehr, the owner of a food store in Scarborough, Ontario.
Seen here in a video claiming that Justin Trudeau, the Queen, the Pope, Doug Ford the U.N. and many many others are guilty of crimes against humanity, for supporting Covid lockdowns.
Don't feel you have to watch the whole video. It's too boring.
Just know that Fehr allows people without masks into his store, where he apparently peddles a brand of coffee from a well known hate monger Kevin Johnston.
Kevin Johnston, best known for losing a $2.5 million defamation case for “hateful, Islamophobic” comments, has managed to get his overtly racist coffee brands onto the shelves of an anti-lockdown grocery store.
The coffee brand offers roasted beans with names like “Wasted Native” and “Mayor Mud,” a reference to Calgary’s sitting Mayor, Naheed Nenshi.
And of course you need to know that Fehr is apparently a fixture at local Covidiot protests. Or at least he was.
Because now he's not so chirpy.
And although I don't want to gloat, and I wish Fehr all the best, in my book this is what karma looks like... And I woukd also say this:
Owner of JW Foods William Fehr in hospital now pic.twitter.com/BZGDCPYaBC— FightTheFash (@FightFash) May 10, 2021
We really have no choice but to call on the Karma Police...
No comments:
Post a Comment