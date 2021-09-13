How Justin Trudeau Regained his Big Mo

I think Justin Trudeau has been stunned by how difficult it has been to get his message across to Canadians.
Stunned by the way violent Con mobs have tried to drown out his words, or attack and kill him.
Disgusted by the way our hideous Con media has lined up against him, and tried to make the grotesque Jody Wilson-Raybould a ballot issue.
But in Montreal yesterday, with his back to the St Lawrence river, he delivered the best political speech I have ever heard.
We are stronger together. It’s what got us through the past 18 months — and sticking together is what will keep moving us forward. pic.twitter.com/qHEqYyof0S— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 12, 2021
If I had asked him to sum up the precious values of this country I love, he couldn't have have done a better job. Or looked like more like a Canadian leader.
And it seems that a lot of other Canadians are coming to the same conclusion.
For the polls are moving again in the right direction...That's very encouraging.
And so is this...
There is no other leader as popular as him.
And with just seven days to go, it seems that Justin Trudeau has regained his Big Mo, and is heading for victory again...
