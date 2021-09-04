The Day A Con Stooge Exposed Erin O'Toole As A Serial Liar

Erin O'Toole lied to become Con leader, and has been lying ever since like pokey-nosed Pinocchio.
He lies about everything, from his vow to destroy the CBC, to his vow to privatize much of medicare.
So I was really glad to see that during the first French debate he tried to lie about removing restrictions on assault style weapons.
Only to have Justin Trudeau make him look like a filthy liar, and an absolute idiot.
We will continue to invest in keeping our communities safe – Conservatives want to legalize assault rifles.
Did you enjoy the way O'Toole was publicly humiliated. I sure did.
But if that wasn't bad enough, the next day there was this.
The ban on guns used in some of Canada’s most deadly mass shootings would be repealed if the Conservatives form government, the party confirmed Friday, after a day that saw Liberals and gun-control advocates accuse Erin O’Toole of misleading voters over his plans.
A Conservative spokesperson said the party would repeal the ban on about 1,500 military-style assault rifles that the Liberals introduced in a May, 2020, order in council.
Can you believe that?
Those ghastly AmeriCons love guns so much they would unban the weapons that killed so many Canadians.
Among the guns banned by the Liberals in 2020 are the Ruger Mini-14 (used at the École Polytechnique shooting and in possession of the Nova Scotia gunman last year), the Beretta CX4 Storm (used at Dawson College), the M14 (used in Moncton), and the VZ58 (used in the Quebec mosque shooting).
They just can't get enough of them.
But if that can only horrify the decent people of Canada, this must have horrified the loser Erin O'Toole.
The Con stooge John Ivison admitting that Captain Outhouse is a serial liar.
Rachel Bendayan, who is running for the Liberals in the Montreal riding of Outremont, called the Conservative plan to repeal the Liberal ban on assault weapons “outrageous.”
But it is no surprise. O’Toole has form when it comes to saying the most politically expedient thing at any given time.
When he was running as a “true blue” Conservative in the leadership against Peter MacKay, he promised to cut funding for CBC English television, with the goal of privatizing it. Now he is positioning the party as one of moderate, compassionate conservatism, the election platform softens that policy stance to a review of CBC’s operations.
As for O'Toole's claim that when companies go bankrupt he would put 'workers first not corporate elites," don't believe that one either.
O’Toole, a former corporate lawyer, has a long history of opposing changes to bankruptcy laws that would give workers a “super-priority” when it comes to payment.
For when he says that he knows workers because his father worked at GM, what he doesn't tell you is that his daddy was a manager, who liked to lock out workers, and give them the finger.
Just like Erin O'Toole would do to us, if he ever became Prime Minister. And Ivison is right to warn us.
As a man who might be prime minister in 17 days, Canadians should know precisely how expedient the Conservative leader can be.
He's a serial liar, he's a faker, he can't be trusted as far as one can spit.
I can’t believe Erin O’Toole would pose next to a fighter jet after once having pretended to be a Top Gun pilot, only to be exposed as a fraud. The man has no shame, and must think we’re all fools. #cdnpoli https://t.co/4BVLslhNHQ pic.twitter.com/OLwnO6Hng6— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 3, 2021
He will destroy our precious country and its values...
