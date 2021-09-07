What The Toxic Trudeau Haters Are Doing to Canada

I've been warning for a long time that the toxic Trudeau haters were becoming louder and more violent.
I've been warning that normalizing their behaviour would be the death of this country.
Well, now we can all see what those ugly Cons are doing to our Canada.
Can you believe it?
Here's the video of stones being thrown towards the Prime Minister while he was leaving his campaign stop in London, Ontario this evening pic.twitter.com/MNOVHIKMiY— Sarah Sears (@iamSas) September 6, 2021
Now they're trying to hurt or kill Justin Trudeau.
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was hit by some gravel Monday while boarding a campaign bus in London, Ont.
As Trudeau went to get on the bus, which was surrounded by angry protesters, small objects could be seen thrown in his direction. A masked Trudeau looked startled before he went into the vehicle.
And my questions are why are the police allowing those Con zombies to get so close to Trudeau's bus.
Trudeau’s bus has just been swarmed. It is blocked from the front and both sides. pic.twitter.com/RztUktkXU9— Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 5, 2021
Why are they allowing them to get so close to our country's leader?
Surrounded by security, Trudeau is escorted out of the restaurant and back onto his bus after meeting with supporters. Now into the next stop. Two events so far today. Two anti-Trudeau protests. pic.twitter.com/5gDZ8GYrML— Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) September 6, 2021
And why aren't they arresting them?
Because let's be clear, if any of those stones had hit Trudeau in the eye, he might have been blinded. And if any of those zombies was armed they were close enough to kill him.
So while I was glad that Trudeau made it clear that he won't intimidated by those would be Con terrorists.Saying he's inspired by frontline workers facing harassment on the job, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said today he won't let "the mob" control his campaign after he was sprayed with gravel during a raucous protest in London, Ont. yesterday.
Even suggesting that Trudeau is to blame for attracting those kind of people to his rallies.
When Trudeau got on the plane this evening we asked him whether he was hit by gravel. He says some might have hit his shoulder. When I asked him whether it “might have” or it did, he asked if that mattered. pic.twitter.com/oQ00jKFWKi— Abigail Bimman (@AbigailBimman) September 6, 2021
