Tuesday, September 07, 2021

What The Toxic Trudeau Haters Are Doing to Canada

I've been warning for a long time that the toxic Trudeau haters were becoming louder and more violent.

I've been warning that normalizing their behaviour would be the death of this country.

Well, now we can all see what those ugly Cons are doing to our Canada.

Can you believe it?

Now they're trying to hurt or kill Justin Trudeau.

Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau was hit by some gravel Monday while boarding a campaign bus in London, Ont.

As Trudeau went to get on the bus, which was surrounded by angry protesters, small objects could be seen thrown in his direction. A masked Trudeau looked startled before he went into the vehicle.

And my questions are why are the police allowing those Con zombies to get so close to Trudeau's bus.

Why are they allowing them to get so close to our country's leader?

And why aren't they arresting them?

Because let's be clear, if any of those stones had hit Trudeau in the eye, he might have been blinded. And if any of those zombies was armed they were close enough to kill him.

So while I was glad that Trudeau made it clear that he won't intimidated by those would be Con terrorists.

Saying he's inspired by frontline workers facing harassment on the job, Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau said today he won't let "the mob" control his campaign after he was sprayed with gravel during a raucous protest in London, Ont. yesterday.

"There are health care workers across the country who are getting hassled and intimidated and bullied as they are going in to work to keep people safe and alive. There are store clerks, waitresses, people going about their daily lives getting yelled at and pushed around for wearing masks, for being vaccinated. That's not how we do things in Canada."

I was absolutely disgusted by the way our shabby Con media has been trying to play down the attack. Even suggesting that Trudeau is to blame for attracting those kind of people to his rallies.

When if it was Erin O'Toole who had been attacked, they would have been cueing up to lick his shiny bald head, and blaming Justin Trudeau for saying bad things about him. 

And of course I cannot forgive those who lit the fires of toxic Trudeau hate.

From the dirty duo of Erin O'Toole and Jagmeet Singh who have whipped up those who want to hurt our decent Prime Minister.

And are now crying crocodile tears, boo hoo hoo hoo.

To all those who think it's OK to call for Trudeau to be hanged...


To Warren Kinsella, The Disaffected Lib, and his sad stooge at Politics and Its Discontents, who have turned Progressive Bloggers into something really ugly.

It's horrifying, the poison is everywhere, and sometimes I even have trouble recognizing the country I'm living in.

But I want all those toxic Trudeau haters to know, that like Justin Trudeau, I too will not be intimidated...


And that I'm still confident that the best Prime Minister I have ever known.

Will rise above the haters, and win the election......

