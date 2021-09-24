How The Con Media Is Trying To Steal The Election. Again.

It's hard to believe, but days after Justin Trudeau crushed the Cons and the NDP, some of those losers are still claiming that they didn't lose.
They won.
It was Justin Trudeau who is the real loser.
And our grubby Con media is going along with that farce, warning darkly that Trudeau's third term will be short and end badly.
With the Con fluffer John Ivison trying to please his Postmedia bosses, by claiming that Trudeau shall reap the whirlwind.
Trudeau fomented division for political advantage and now he owns it. He heads a minority government that will rely on the Bloc Québécois and/or NDP to pass its agenda and will likely face another election within two years. Will his party want to risk heading into another election with such a polarizing figure at the helm? Will he want to risk the ignominy of rejection? A re-elected Liberal candidate in Nova Scotia told one voter on the doorstep that another Liberal minority would likely see Trudeau forced out, so this is a live issue.
While the ghastly little Con dwarf Don Martin predicts that sooner or later Trudeau is going to take a walk in the snow.
It might take a year or longer before it becomes clear to him, but Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will eventually realize he’s finished.
The freeze-framed results of last night’s pandemic election are just too much of a stain on his mediocre record to allow him to fight the next one.
All of which is complete nonsense. Nothing more than desperate Con excrement.
Trudeau won a thunderous minority, that left his opponents so far behind you need binoculars to see them.
He saved a national childcare program, he saved our medicare system, he saved the rights of women from being butchered by the filthy misogynistic Cons, he saved the CBC from destruction, he saved the best plan to fight climate change this country has ever produced.
He stuck a fork in the side of these bigots who would torture LGBT kids...
With six of them losing their seats, including the monstrous SoCon Tamara Jensen who called gay Canadians "unclean."
Who will from now on be seen standing on some street corner preaching her unclean garbage.
Which is yet another reason Justin Trudeau is the Liberal Party's biggest asset, who powered his team to victory.
While Erin O'Toole and Jagmeet Singh are the biggest losers.
And as I said on Twitter, so is the Con media.
All of which has made Trudeau, with his three election victories, one of the greatest Prime Ministers this country has ever known.
Our corrupt media is still claiming that Justin Trudeau is the real loser of #Elxn44 When in fact Trudeau is the big winner for standing up to murderous hatred, while the Con media is the big loser for showing us it can never be trusted again. pic.twitter.com/SeUIIRGSdw— 🇨🇦 Simon 🏴 🌈🏂 (@montrealsimon) September 23, 2021
Everyone seems to have an opinion on Justin Trudeau, many of them unnecessarily extreme, but his record is a progressive tour de force. Though only in power for six years, he has refined the NAFTA agreement, developed a somewhat credible plan on carbon reduction, welcomed a successful share of global refugees, centred indigenous reconciliation in national policy, at least in words and sometimes in deeds. Essential to people working in the anti-poverty movement, Trudeau has reduced child poverty to levels unseen in many years.
Six years ago, opposition parties, especially the Conservatives, delighted in publishing claims that the young Liberal leader just wasn’t up for the job. They aren’t saying that anymore, as Trudeau has displayed a certain savviness that gains global respect.
Toxic Trudeau hate has infected this country like syphilis, and it threatens our country and its values.
I'm proud that I was one of the first to recognize that threat, unlike most of the others at Progressive Bloggers who didn't lift a finger to stop it.
And now I've never been more confident that we will destroy them, and that decency will prevail.
Hey all you Con kooks out there, I know you are suffering. I feel your pain.
So repeat after me: Four more years, four more years.
And let's party some more...
