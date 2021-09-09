Thursday, September 09, 2021

The Issue That Could Cost the Liberals The Election

I watched the second French debate last night, and although by the end of the two hours I was struggling to stay awake, I'm glad I did.

For although I doubt that it will change many minds, especially in Quebec,

It made clear to me how Justin Trudeau could win the election.

And how he could lose it...

For while Justin Trudeau finally found his fire.

The French language debate thrust the 2021 election into the homestretch, and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s strong performance left him victorious in the Twitter universe at least, perhaps foreshadowing how Thursday’s English debate will land. 

His fiery responses to issues around identity and international issues resonated on social media and could signal the turnaround the Liberals have been seeking in what has been a listless campaign for them thus far.

And he took care of the Con flipper flopper Erin O'Toole.

In a manner that had even the Con fluffer Don Martin singing his praises.

And although I also liked how Trudeau went after the grubby Yves-Francois Blanchet for suggesting that Trudeau was less of a Quebecer than he is...

Which also had some of our big media "stars" clapping like seals.

And although I also liked the way Trudeau dealt with a question from a reporter from the hate mongering Rebel.

Which I personally found very satisfying. 

Unfortunately what I didn't find satisfying, was the ghastly Jagmeet Singh and the other leaders going on and on demanding to know "why are we having an election."

And getting no proper reply.

When as Dale Smith points out the reason should have been only too obvious.  

I can’t believe that they’re still trying to make “why are we having an election?” an issue in week four, and I still can’t believe that Justin Trudeau refuses to point out that Parliament was toxic and dysfunctional and couldn’t pass legislation for five months. And that he hasn’t called out the disingenuous “we need to work together” entreaties when these were the same leaders whose MPs were engaged in procedural warfare. 

For they were responsible.

And this is what their foul procedural warfare looked and sounded like:

And in a time of crisis, it made the country ungovernable.

The Con media never let Canadians know what was going on for obvious reasons.

But I have no idea why Justin Trudeau and his Liberals haven't made a big deal out of that disruption, and used it to explain why they had no choice but to call an election.

But what I do know is that if he doesn't do it, and soon, it could cost him his political career.

And could very well cost us our country....

