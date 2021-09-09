The Issue That Could Cost the Liberals The Election

I watched the second French debate last night, and although by the end of the two hours I was struggling to stay awake, I'm glad I did.
For although I doubt that it will change many minds, especially in Quebec,
It made clear to me how Justin Trudeau could win the election.
And how he could lose it...
For while Justin Trudeau finally found his fire.
The French language debate thrust the 2021 election into the homestretch, and Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau’s strong performance left him victorious in the Twitter universe at least, perhaps foreshadowing how Thursday’s English debate will land.
His fiery responses to issues around identity and international issues resonated on social media and could signal the turnaround the Liberals have been seeking in what has been a listless campaign for them thus far.
And he took care of the Con flipper flopper Erin O'Toole.
Canada deserves strong leadership. Erin O'Toole? Weak on abortion. Weak on gun control. Weak on vaccines. #LeadersDebate #ForwardForEveryone @JustinTrudeau pic.twitter.com/OZHnHRLMtt— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 9, 2021
In a manner that had even the Con fluffer Don Martin singing his praises.
At the halfway point of the French language debate, @JustinTrudeau is galloping three lengths ahead and a limping @erinotoole fading in fourth. The opposition needed to draw blood on the Liberal leader. So far, not even a bruise.— Don Martin (@DonMartinCTV) September 9, 2021
And although I also liked how Trudeau went after the grubby Yves-Francois Blanchet for suggesting that Trudeau was less of a Quebecer than he is...
Which also had some of our big media "stars" clapping like seals.
Great moment for Trudeau there. God Blanchet is arrogant.— Andrew Coyne (@acoyne) September 9, 2021
.@JustinTrudeau threw down with the leader of the Bloc Quebecois. Within seconds it was lights out. The others on stage got a front row seat to watch a political rock star, meeting the moment - owning his opponent. #Elxn44 https://t.co/ZZyqrdGyVE— Charles Adler (@charlesadler) September 9, 2021
And although I also liked the way Trudeau dealt with a question from a reporter from the hate mongering Rebel.
Here is the Trudeau vs. Rebel exchange at the scrum: #debatdeschefs pic.twitter.com/wMFJTsU1AD— Ben Parsons (@Ben_Parsons__) September 9, 2021
Which I personally found very satisfying.
Unfortunately what I didn't find satisfying, was the ghastly Jagmeet Singh and the other leaders going on and on demanding to know "why are we having an election."
And getting no proper reply.
I can’t believe that they’re still trying to make “why are we having an election?” an issue in week four, and I still can’t believe that Justin Trudeau refuses to point out that Parliament was toxic and dysfunctional and couldn’t pass legislation for five months. And that he hasn’t called out the disingenuous “we need to work together” entreaties when these were the same leaders whose MPs were engaged in procedural warfare.
For they were responsible.
And this is what their foul procedural warfare looked and sounded like:
And in a time of crisis, it made the country ungovernable.
Conservatives filibuster again to prevent laws - like banning conversion therapy - from being voted on.— Mark Gerretsen 🇨🇦 (@MarkGerretsen) June 11, 2021
Last week it was @PierrePoilievre and @GarnettGenuis. This week @MikeBarrettON talked about train robberies and 200 year old grocery clerks for almost 2 hours! 🤯#cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/4bzwYBGP1a
1 comment:
Because everyone knows that Justin thought he could just waltz into a majority without even trying.
Lights out Justin, lights out.
