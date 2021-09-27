How The Hate Mongering Cons Are Setting Our Country On Fire

It's hard to believe that it has been a whole week since the monstrous Erin O'Toole and his Con thugs were threatening to tear this country apart.
Mutilate our medicare system, kill the CBC, destroy the plan for a national childcare system, wage war on women and LGBT Canadians, while ending the war on climate change.
It would have been the end of Canada as we know and love it.
But Justin Trudeau and his Liberals had other plans, and that was then and this is now.
Now Erin O'Toole is a broken man, having to explain to his distraught family why he won't be Prime Minister.
He's a loser with a murky future...
Waiting to see who will be the first Cons, to stick a knife in his back...
But while it may seem that the nightmare is over, at least for now, another is already unfolding.
For this is what the Cons are doing to our country.
Shortly after Chris Sky incited the crowd to “go do something” (such as storm restaurants or the mall), unmasked people from the audience tried forcing their way into @CadFairview Eaton Centre. @blogTO @nowtoronto #cdnpoli #antivaxxers #JustSayNo pic.twitter.com/ZJWmPEleUY— Caryma Sa'd - Lawyer + Cartoon Creator (@CarymaRules) September 25, 2021
That is how their diseased hatred for Justin Trudeau and our precious Canadian values is setting our Canada on fire.
And as Dale Smith writes, nobody should be surprised.
It should be no surprise that this stoking of anger in the service of political point-scoring turned to violence, whether that was with the gravel-throwing incident against the prime minister, or Liberal incumbent Marc Serré being assaulted in his campaign headquarters. And sure, the leaders of the other parties – including Bernier – denounced these acts, but again, a single statement of denunciation doesn’t go very far when you’ve amped up irrational anger in a group of people who are looking to hurt those who you have blamed for their woes.
These kinds of tactics are deliberate. O’Toole’s social media consulting firm makes a point about messages shocking people in order to “invoke anger, pride, excitement or fear.”
The Cons and other toxic Trudeau haters have deliberately stirred up hatred against our decent and very Canadian Prime Minister, and then professed to be shocked when some of those haters have tried to hurt him or kill him...
But the filthy Cons knew what they were doing, because they have been playing that murderous game for a long long time:
It’s also not a surprise that this anger, not just in Alberta but in other parts of the country where the messages resonate, have led to an increase in threats against not only the prime minister (it was only a few months ago that someone rammed through the gates of Rideau Hall with a truck full of loaded weapons, intending to harm Trudeau), but also Notley, and ministers like Catherine McKenna. And it wasn’t just Kenney or Bernier stoking it either.
Both Andrew Scheer and Erin O’Toole made a point of winking and nodding to these crowds, whether it was addressing the Yellow Vesters under the credulous guise of only seeing them as their fig-leaf cover story of being oil workers concerned about carbon prices (when in truth they were the same far-right operators mobilized by M-103 the year previous), or in stoking conspiracy theories about the United Nations Compact on Global Migration, the Great Reset initiative, or even George Soros. They knew what they were doing, and thought it could work for them.
But sadly for O'Toole and his ugly Cons, it didn't work for them. Their bid to take back this country to the dark days of the Harper regime, failed miserably.
Justin Trudeau defeated and humiliated them. Oh boy did he ever.
He saved our Canada, for now.
And hopefully the hate mongering Cons will end up destroying themselves...
