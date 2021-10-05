How The Tofino Farce Set Off An Anti-Con Media Revolt

It was the shortest fake scandal this country has ever known, and the lamest.
It only lasted two days, before it fell as flat as the waves on the beach at Tofino.
And while Justin Trudeau must have been disappointed by having his well deserved holiday disrupted by the Con media.
Nobody was more disappointed than the Con fluffer David Akin.
For he clearly believed that he had uncovered a scandal that would revive his sagging career.
And would force Trudeau to resign in disgrace.
Which of course is hilarious, and is definitely NOT going to happen.
Not when Trudeau just won an election, has a comfortable minority, is one of the most admired progressive leaders in the world.
And has a very popular national childcare program to implement, a war against climate change to fight. And so he isn't going anywhere.
Which is more than we can say about David Akin, because his future looks very uncertain.
He has had to endure a Twitter storm which had to be seen to be believed...
For hours and hours the tweets rained down on him, until what was left of his credibility was shot, and he was clearly on the defensive.
And if that wasn't enough, he also has two more good reasons to be on the defensive:
One, if Rogers is given permission to buy Shaw, Global News could take a big financial hit.
In a document filed with the CRTC in July, Rogers said if its acquisition of Shaw goes forward, it does not plan to continue the payments to Corus’s Global News network.
“We are concerned this decision will have a detrimental impact on local news production and delivery, including in markets like Kelowna, Lethbridge, Saskatoon, Regina, Peterborough, Kingston, Saint John and Halifax, where Corus operates local stations but Rogers does not,” the submission from Corus reads. “Already in a difficult financial situation, Global News can ill-afford to lose this support.”
And Akin could find himself on the street selling pencils, or working with Ezra Levant at the filthy Rebel, like he once did at Sun TV News...
And two, the other reason Akin is sounding so defensive, is that the fake Tofino scandal has triggered an uprising, aimed not just against him.
But also at all the other members of the Con media who have been poisoning our country for years with their Con bias, and their obsession with destroying Justin Trudeau.
Old white men like David Akin, John Ibbitson, Don Martin, Brian Lilley, Warren Kinsella, and all the other relics of a uglier time, who wanted the Trudeau Liberals to lose the election so badly they are refusing to accept the result.
Or even understand that the times they are a changing.There's a new feeling in the air. A feeling that enough is enough. A feeling that the time has come to fight back.
But three thing are for sure:
One, the Con media in this country will never again be as strong as they have been in recent years.
There are a lot of angry people out there determined to challenge their bias, their lies, and their grinding mediocrity. And the Cons will be lost without their support.
Two, Justin Trudeau is in a classy world of his own.
God bless him. I could never be as high minded as he is.
And three, when his run is finally done, in another six years or so, his decency will have helped saved this poor sick country.
And his legacy will soar over all the others...
No comments:
Post a Comment