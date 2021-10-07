Justin Trudeau and the Shrinking Of Erin O'Toole

As you may have noticed Erin O'Toole has been keeping a low profile since Justin Trudeau whupped his Cons by more than forty seats.
The ghastly little Con hasn't dared say a word, lest he annoy his own supporters and make them even more determined to knife him in the back.
But yesterday he was forced to meet with his caucus, and when he emerged from that meeting he was declaring victory.
And once again mangling the truth.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his caucus is “fully united,” despite MPs voting to give themselves the power to potentially oust him after the party’s 2021 federal election loss.
Lying like a thief, just as he did a few hours earlier.
As he always does, because he just can't help it.
But somebody needs to tell old Flip Flop that the election campaign is over, his Cons lost, and that he is almost certainly living on borrowed time....
Meanwhile Justin Trudeau is continuing to do what he does best.
Governing this country, taking care of its people.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled his government's mandatory vaccine policy today — a mandate that will require public servants to either get their shots by month's end or be forced into an unpaid leave of absence.
All would-be travellers must also be fully vaccinated by Oct. 30 before boarding planes, trains or marine vessels.
And in the process no doubt making Erin O'Toole wonder how he's going to get all those unvaccinated Cons onto a plane or a train and into the House of Commons.
Which BTW, now has one more Liberal seat.
After a recount, Liberal incumbent MP Brenda Shanahan will hold onto the riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle, defeating Bloc Québécois candidate Patrick O'Hara by a narrow margin.
According to the Liberals, the final tally was 18,029 to 18,017 — a difference of only 12 votes.
Which leaves the Liberals with 160 seats, and in a great position to win a majority should the opposition parties be dumb enough to bring down his government.
For the $10 a day national childcare program should alone be worth at least 20 to 30 seats.
And since the Trudeau Liberals have the only serious plan to fight climate change, we could end up looking at a super majority.
Finally I keep hearing the loser Cons trying to pick themselves off the floor claiming that Trudeau will quit long before the next election.
But like Lawrence Martin I don't believe that Trudeau will be going anywhere.
Justin Trudeau has become a punching bag. Despite his third straight election win, he’s seriously wounded, critics maintain, so much so that he’ll limp off to the exit gates in a couple of years.
Don’t bank on it.
For why would he quit? When he has a record of achievement second to none, and unlike Erin O'Toole he can count on the support of his party.
Why wouldn’t the party back him? While not getting a majority and scoring a pathetic popular vote total, Mr. Trudeau still smashed his nearest rival by 40 seats. He extended his own mandate while leaving other leaders fighting for their jobs or losing them. He gave life to the People’s Party, which suits his party just fine as it divides the right.
Also, if he wins the next election, he'll become the only Liberal leader to win four times in a row, which I'm sure would impress even his father.
For he is his father's son, and is just as tough as he was.
He had a close-up view of the abuse his father took. One of his traits he shares with him is tenacity. He’s not likely to succumb to pressures and let the haters drive him out.
Poor Cons, they still can't believe that Justin Trudeau beat them again. Boo hoo hoo hoo.
All they have is the sorry loser and shrunken Erin O'Toole.
And with a little bit of luck.
He's going to take the Cons down with him...
No comments:
Post a Comment