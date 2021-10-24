Erin O'Toole and the Nightmare of Leslyn Lewis

Erin O'Toole is trying so hard to make us believe that he's no longer the monstrous leader who flip flops all the time like a fish out of water.
But it's just not working.
For first he was against a House of Commons vaccine mandate. Then he changed his mind.
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says his party will respect a new ruling requiring all MPs who enter the House of Commons precinct to be fully vaccinated – even though some of his MPs have objected to the policy.
And now the fish is flip flopping again.
Now he's against vaccines for his Cons, claiming it's a matter of member rights.
After first saying that he “will respect” the House of Commons’ internal management committee ruling that MPs need to be fully vaccinated to enter Parliament on Wednesday, Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole now insists that the decision “infringes” on members’ rights.
Which is absurd, for since when does being an MP give anyone the right to threaten the health and safety of others?
And this is the real reason, O'Toole changed his mind in a hurry.
A tweet from the Con's new "star" MP Leslyn Lewis.
Which is garbage science, from a woman who is NOT a medical doctor.
And was rightfully scorned all over the country by those who know what they're talking about.
But because Lewis is the darling of the social conservatives she quickly received the support of others like her.
Which sent Lewis diving into the deep end with this revolting tweet:
A tweet so deranged and so deeply disturbing, Erin O'Toole should have immediately condemned it, and demanded that she apologize.
But he didn't because there are now so many social conservatives in his party he's scared to death of them.
And he knows that Lewis is almost certainly after his job so great is her ego and her sense of entitlement.
And this must surely be his nightmare….
Which as many have since pointed out, almost certainly marks the beginning of the end of the Cons.
And who can really be surprised?
They are bigots, they are misogynists, they are homophobes, they are infested with religious fanatics.
The kind of religious fanatics who are always talking about love, but would destroy the rights of women, and cheerfully condemn gay kids to be tortured.
For they are that cruel and that evil.
They stopped being a Canadian party a long time ago.
And Leslyn Lewis is just the latest reason the Cons must never govern this country again...
One born without a spine and one borne without a brain. Some choice.
Not sure if you saw my earlier comment referencing Gary Mason's piece about the cons tearing themselves apart. Moar popcorn plz. The so-cons are clamouring for Blarney O'Toole's swelled bald head on a platter, and it seems Canada's equivalent to Candace Owens is the Salome they've chosen to deliver it. Another copy of a copy of JWR and Annamie-who, abusing her identity status to spew bad-faith bullshit and libel critics as racists. Unfortunately, politics has no shortage of them. Rosa Parks (!!!) must be rolling in her grave.
I thought Doris had ridden his jet ski off into oblivion. A ringing endorsement from the low end of the bell curve. But I still don't think the Cons would run Lewis as leader. They'd just as soon pick Pigeon Pete as their standard-bearer. A (spoiled) child shall lead them. He'd make some fire-and-brimstone speech anointing her as bizarro Freeland, then mouth off about how unlike Trudeau, he "respects strong women." Expect a floor-crossing endorsement from Sister Celina on the platform that "Scripture tells us" Trudeau is the great Satan. What a hot mess.
Skippy will definitely be cozying up to her soon. He is just the type of narcissistic weasel to tell the religious freaks what they want to hear, and play-act in whatever role satisfies the base. Remember that self-aggrandizing ad he ran in some newspaper? "He is risen"! More like "he is risible". Get ready to rumble, because he "leadership" race (to the bottom) is on.
Stand on guard Canada, because the kind of batshit crazy that the GOP has become subsumed in always seems to come about a little later on up north. Skippy the pigeon is the Josh Hee-Hawley of Ben Shapiros, and Leslyn Lewis is the Stacey Dash of Sarah Palins. Doncha know!
The best thing that could happen for this country is for the cons to undergo a permanent, acrimonious divorce. Pastor Lewis could recount the pathetic parable of Moses O'Toole and the parting of the Blue C.
